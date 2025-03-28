Advertisement
Team LeBron or Team Stephen A? Charles Barkley and others weigh in on the heated feud

A side-by-side image of Lakers' LeBron James on the left and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the right.
The feud between Lakers forward LeBron James and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith heated up this week.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Time and Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
The LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith feud escalated in big way this week.

Soooo ... whose side are you on? Before you answer, here’s a quick recap:

In January, Smith used his platform as an ESPN host to issue an on-air appeal to the Lakers superstar about his son and Lakers teammate Bronny James: “I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: Stop this,. ... We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

This month James angrily confronted Smith, who was sitting courtside at a Lakers game. Smith didn’t appear to respond but days later said on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast that he thought James’ confrontational move was “weak” and “some bulls—.”

Lakers

This week James responded by taking jabs at Smith on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” ... then Smith said on his own podcast that he would have “swung on” James had the 6-foot-9 superstar made contact during their courtside interaction ... then James posted a video on Instagram meant to mock the analyst’s fighting skills ... and then Smith went on a 15-minute rant about James on “First Take.”

So, yeah, it was a pretty crazy week.

Still can’t pick a side? Here’s how some NBA experts feel about the matter.

Charles Barkley: There are only losers in this scenario

During an appearance Friday on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Barkley was asked who had a better week, Smith or James? The Hall of Fame player and TNT analyst said he likes both men but “they both had an awful week.”

“I’ve always liked LeBron but him being a bully, it turned me off, Dan,” Barkley said. “But I will say this: Stephen A., the way he reacted was so lame and weak. And Stephen A. is a good dude, man. LeBron, like I say, I blame him for starting the bullying, going on Pat’s show just bullying people. ‘Cause you know LeBron, he’s a control freak. He knows everything he’s doing. He knew when he walked up to Stephen A. what he was doing.

Sports

“But the way Stephen A. reacted — going on Gilbert’s podcast, talking tough. Come on, man, you’re better than that. So there’s only losers, Dan, in this scenario. You got the biggest star in the game, you probably got the biggest star on television and they both look bad in my opinion. And what bothers me the most — they’re both good dudes.”

Matt Barnes: Stephen A. crossed the line

The co-host of the “All the Smoke” podcast posted a video Thursday on Instagram in which he stated that he’s taking James’ side.

“He’s been getting scrutinized the whole time [he’s been in the NBA] and he finally came out and was just unfiltered,” said Barnes, a former ESPN analyst who had two stints with the Clippers and one with the Lakers during his 14-year NBA career. “An unfiltered, no-holds-barred with Pat Mac, which was dope. Like, I played against Bron for a long time and I don’t know that side of him. So as a fan, as someone who played against him, I want to know the funny side, the talk s— side of Bron. After 22 years of someone who’s always just [taken] the high road, he was tired of it and let off a clip.

Sports

“Obviously Stephen A. is the person who caught it, but it was really at all of the media. ... Like, I think you guys forget sometimes that this man is human.”

Barnes added, addressing Smith: “You my dog, but I think you crossed the line.”

And to James, Barnes said: “Keep talking your s—. We didn’t get to see this side of Kobe [Bryant] until later. People want to know what it’s really like, and you gave them a glimpse today, man.”

Adam Silver: I particularly feel protective of our players

The NBA commissioner was asked about the situation while speaking to reporters following a two-day Board of Governors meeting in New York. Silver didn’t mention James or Smith by name and didn’t take sides but did acknowledge “I particularly feel protective of our players.”

“There’s seemingly as much social media interest in this league at times than all the other leagues combined,” Silver said. “So it’s a two-edged sword. Sometimes, it’s measured in column inches, and it’s wonderful to see so much interest in our sport. At the other time, I cringe at a lot of the coverage.

Sports

“I would just say in terms of [the] back-and-forth, again I haven’t had an opportunity to watch or read precisely what went on today, but, of course, would like the focus to be on the play on the floor. And I particularly feel protective of our players, of course, but I recognize that there’s a cottage industry out there of media that we are often the beneficiary of that talk about our sport around the clock. But I sure wish it would never become personal.”

Paul George: Both parties aren’t wrong

The 15-year NBA veteran and current member of the Philadelphia 76ers told USA Today he thinks neither side is necessarily wrong but they both could have handled the situation better.

“I think obviously LeBron, stepping in as a father —you know, as a parent, you got a sensitive side to that, him standing up for his son and coming to his defense. But I think at the same time where Stephen A.’s coming from, and I’ve heard his side of the story of not actually attacking Bronny, but more so attacking the words and what Bron has said — you know, the hype that he’s put on his son — I think more so attacking that. And, say what you want, sports is very much involved with being critiqued and it’s the field that you put yourself into. No one is above it. You step into the ring, you gotta take what comes with it.

“So I think both parties aren’t wrong. As two Black men, I think they could’ve handled that better. But, you know, I’m all for both sides getting off what they need to get off their minds.”

Gilbert Arenas: LeBron has a point, but ...

Weeks after Smith appeared on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast to discuss the courtside incident, Arenas and his co-hosts talked about the continuing drama on Thursday’s episode. Arenas, who played 11 years in the NBA, said he understands James’ point of view but thinks a conversation between the two men is overdue.

“You gotta figure the man’s got his son involved. Everybody’s passionate about their family. They gonna stand up for their family,” Arenas said. “But if I’m looking at Bron, bro, I would’ve just went and hollered at him, you know what I’m saying, on the political side. ‘Cause look how he did it. Bron went on the McAfee show, bro. If you want to make this about it being in the media, go and have a debate with him. Let’s talk about this. Let’s sit down and talk about this, man.”
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

