Team LeBron or Team Stephen A? Charles Barkley and others weigh in on the heated feud

The co-host of the “All the Smoke” podcast posted a video Thursday on Instagram in which he stated that he’s taking James’ side.
“He’s been getting scrutinized the whole time [he’s been in the NBA] and he finally came out and was just unfiltered,” said Barnes, a former ESPN analyst who had two stints with the Clippers and one with the Lakers during his 14-year NBA career. “An unfiltered, no-holds-barred with Pat Mac, which was dope. Like, I played against Bron for a long time and I don’t know that side of him. So as a fan, as someone who played against him, I want to know the funny side, the talk s— side of Bron. After 22 years of someone who’s always just [taken] the high road, he was tired of it and let off a clip.
“Obviously Stephen A. is the person who caught it, but it was really at all of the media. ... Like, I think you guys forget sometimes that this man is human.”
Barnes added, addressing Smith: “You my dog, but I think you crossed the line.”
And to James, Barnes said: “Keep talking your s—. We didn’t get to see this side of Kobe [Bryant] until later. People want to know what it’s really like, and you gave them a glimpse today, man.”