Team LeBron or Team Stephen A? Charles Barkley and others weigh in on the heated feud

The LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith feud escalated in big way this week.

Soooo ... whose side are you on? Before you answer, here’s a quick recap:

In January, Smith used his platform as an ESPN host to issue an on-air appeal to the Lakers superstar about his son and Lakers teammate Bronny James: “I am pleading with LeBron James as a father: Stop this,. ... We all know that Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad.”

This month James angrily confronted Smith, who was sitting courtside at a Lakers game. Smith didn’t appear to respond but days later said on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast that he thought James’ confrontational move was “weak” and “some bulls—.”

This week James responded by taking jabs at Smith on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” ... then Smith said on his own podcast that he would have “swung on” James had the 6-foot-9 superstar made contact during their courtside interaction ... then James posted a video on Instagram meant to mock the analyst’s fighting skills ... and then Smith went on a 15-minute rant about James on “First Take.”

So, yeah, it was a pretty crazy week.

Still can’t pick a side? Here’s how some NBA experts feel about the matter.