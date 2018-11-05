Lakers’ shame starts at the top

Granted, Walton almost certainly will be the fall guy if the Lakers don’t finish well, especially since he was neither hired by Johnson nor brought in by James, but he has earned a chance to at least see if he can make it work. Remember when James showed up in Miami in 2010 and young coach Erik Spoelstra was immediately on the hot seat? Two championships later, Spoelstra is still there. The Lakers would do well to learn from that patience.