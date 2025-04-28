Magic Johnson questions Lakers for playing LeBron James, Luka Doncic in entire second half

Magic Johnson speaks at a ceremony honoring Billie Jean King with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7.

Magic Johnson is pretty active on X.

The affable and well-liked Lakers legend often will give his observations on a variety of topics. Not surprisingly, NBA basketball and the Lakers are of particular interest to the Showtime-era icon.

Typically, Johnson’s posts are of the extremely non-controversial variety. Here are a couple of samples from Sunday morning:

If you haven’t been watching the NBA Playoffs you’ve missed intense and physical basketball. If I were you, I wouldn’t miss these matchups today! All the games are important because either teams will go up 3-1 or tie the Series at 2-2. Pistons vs. Knicks, Lakers vs. Timberwolves,… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2025

All the NBA superstars showed up big yesterday. Shai Gilgeous- Alexander scored 38 points, and Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry scored 36 points in their respective games. I can’t wait to see what is going to happen today with all the stars in the NBA Playoffs! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2025

After the Lakers’ 116-113 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, however, Johnson had something of substance to say about a decision made by his beloved team, which is now on the brink of playoff elimination. After trailing by three points at halftime, the Lakers rallied to lead by as many as 12 in the third quarter but were unable to hold on to their advantage down the stretch in the fourth.

In that second half, Lakers coach JJ Redick did not make a single substitution, meaning the same five players — LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith — played all 24 minutes.

Johnson was critical of that decision in an X post after the Lakers fell behind in the series three games to one.

I dont know if it smart to play LeBron and Luka the entire second half after only having one day of rest between Games 3 and 4. When we needed LeBron to take over in the fourth quarter he couldn’t - he scored 0 points in the fourth. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2025

OK, so it’s not the most scathing critique in the world, but it was a critique nonetheless. Johnson added that he’s “just sick to my stomach that the Lakers lost this game after being in control most of the 2nd half.”

The five-time NBA champion did throw in some more typical-sounding posts about the game as well.

Just a brilliant performance and masterful 43 points by Anthony Edwards tonight in the Timberwolves win over the Lakers. As the old saying goes, live by the jump shot, die by the jump shot. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2025

What it came down to is this - the Lakers didn’t get enough 2-point shots in this game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 27, 2025

Doncic — who was hampered by a stomach bug during the Lakers’ Game 3 loss on Friday — finished with 38 points, including 14 in the second half. James — who, at 40, is the oldest player in the NBA — finished with 27 points, but only three of those came in the second half (three free throws in the third quarter).

Asked by a reporter after the game about the decision to ride with the same five throughout the second half, Redick simply said, “We just made the decision at halftime.”

The series returns to Crypto.com Arena for Game 5 on Wednesday night.