Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss announce their engagement is over

Phil Jackson and Lakers President Jeanie Buss have announced their engagement is off in a pair of Twitter posts.

Jackson, the former Lakers coach and now president of the New York Knicks, first tweeted a statement that appears to have been agreed to by each of them at 7:50 p.m. Pacific time:

“With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement. With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.” Signed PJ/JB

Buss followed minutes later saying she has “nothing but love and respect” for her former fiance.

The two were engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2012. They began dating in 1999 during Jackson’s first season coaching the Lakers.

Jackson guided the Lakers to consecutive titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002 and in back-to-back seasons of 2009-10.

