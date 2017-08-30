Texas A&M football team will wear Harvey sticker in opener against UCLA

To help raise awareness of the thousands of families affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, the Texas A&M football team will don a special helmet sticker when the Aggies take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

The helmet sticker features the outline of the state of Texas over the symbol for a hurricane. A red heart is placed over the region affected by the storm, which began its assault on the southeastern part of the state as a hurricane.

According to the school’s assistant athletics director for equipment and apparel, Matt Watson, who spearheaded the design, the sticker is intended to show that the state of Texas shares one heartbeat and those affected are in the university’s heart.

“It’s a really tough time,” said Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin. “Now that the pictures and the videos are coming out, I think the rest of the world understands what people in this region have known for the last three days. It's something that hits home with us with the number of players from the Gulf Coast area, and from Houston in particular, on our team. It's a tough time for the people of Houston and the Gulf Coast, and our thoughts and prayers are with them."

The university is located about 95 miles northwest of the Houston area in College Station.

More than half of the players on the team’s roster were directly affected by Harvey.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com