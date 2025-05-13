Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this season

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a game against the Eagles at SoFi Stadium in November.

The Rams will be back on the international road this fall.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Rams will be the visiting team against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will kick off at 6:30 a.m. PDT and will be broadcast by NFL Network.

The full NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT.

After advancing to the NFC divisional-round last season — losing to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles — the Rams are regarded as a Super Bowl contender. During the offseason, they came to terms with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford on an adjusted contract, and added free agent receiver Davante Adams, offensive lineman Coleman Shelton and defensive lineman Poona Ford to a team that features young star players such as receiver Puka Nacua and edge rusher Jared Verse.

This will be the Rams’ fourth game in London since the franchise returned to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. The Rams were required to make previous International Series appearances because they did not have a permanent home stadium while SoFi Stadium was being built.

In 2016, under former coach Jeff Fisher, the New York Giants defeated the Rams, 17-10, at Twickenham Stadium.

In 2017, then-first-year coach Sean McVay led the Rams to a 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium. The previous week, the Rams played the Jaguars in Jacksonville, and then remained in the Florida city before departing for London.

The next season, the Rams were scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City. But citing poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium after a Shakira concert, the NFL moved the “Monday Night Football” game to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams defeated the Chiefs, 54-51, in the highest-scoring game in “Monday Night Football” history.

In 2019, the Rams returned to London, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-10, at Wembley Stadium. The week before that game, the Rams played the Atlanta Falcons, and then remained in Atlanta for three days before departing for London.

This season, the Rams also will play road games at Atlanta, Philadelphia, Carolina, Baltimore and Tennessee. If one of those games precedes the game against the Jaguars, the Rams could remain there before traveling to London to play the Jaguars.