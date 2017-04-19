Rob Gronkowski crashes White House briefing to offer 'some help'

Rob Gronkowski is the life of the party.
The New England Patriots tight end is known for pulling pranks and being able to make a crowded room laugh with antics. His White House visit on Wednesday was no exception.
Gronkowski made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room during a televised briefing. He popped his head into the briefing room while Press Secretary Sean Spicer was addressing the media and asked, “Need some help?”
Spicer responded laughingly, “I think I got this, but thank you, um, maybe. … I’ll see you in a minute.”
The reaction drew laughs from reporters, and Spicer had to take a moment to sink what just happened.
“All right, that was cool,” he said after a brief pause.
The Patriots are visiting the White House to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl title.
