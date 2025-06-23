Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, in declining health, won’t return to horse racing

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas looks on as Preakness Stakes winner and Belmont Stakes entrant Seize The Grey cools down following a workout ahead of the 2024 Belmont Stakes.

D. Wayne Lukas, 89, who has been a staple in horse racing since 1968 when he was training quarter horses at Los Alamitos, is leaving the game after contracting a potentially life-ending illness.

In a note to owners and friends on Sunday, Lukas Enterprises announced: “We regret to inform you that D. Wayne Lukas will not be returning to racing. A severe MRSA blood infection has caused significant damage to his heart , digestive system, and worsened pre-existing chronic conditions. The doctors proposed an aggressive treatment plan, involving multiple surgeries and procedures over several months. Even with the best-case scenario, Wayne would require 24/7 assistance to manage daily activities.”

The note goes on to say that Lukas declined the aggressive treatment plan “and return home to spend his remaining time with his wife, Laurie, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

It also says that he will be under home hospice care.

Lukas is a member of both the U.S. Racing and Quarter Horse Halls of Fame. He has won the to trainer Eclipse Award five times and his horses have won 25 Eclipse Awards.

In his career, which started in 1968, Lukas has run 30,436 races, winning 4,953. His horses have earned $300.534 million. His last significant win was in last year’s Preakness Stakes, which he won with Seize the Grey.