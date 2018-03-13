Former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith sentenced to one year in jail

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to a felony count of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.
He was sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation stemming from an altercation in Old Town Pasadena in the early morning of July 4.
Witnesses said Smith repeatedly stomped on the head of his sister's then-boyfriend, Christopher Woods, while the man lay unconscious and bleeding near the corner of Arroyo Parkway and Colorado Boulevard.
Doctors had to insert a metal plate and screws underneath Woods' right eye and repaired five fractures around his left eye socket with reconstructive surgery.
"Mr. Woods is gratified that Mr. Smith has admitted his culpability, however is disappointed that Mr. Smith's one-year sentence is a grave imbalance given the lifetime of pain and suffering Mr. Woods will endure as a result of the severe brain injury, fractured face and torn ACL all caused by Mr. Smith's senseless acts," Jonathan Dennis, the attorney for Woods, said in a statement.
The Raiders released Smith, a Pasadena native who signed a four-year, $40 million contract in 2016, on Monday. He was taken into custody to begin his sentence following Tuesday's hearing.
