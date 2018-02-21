Olympics Buzz: U.S. women are showing their superiority

The U.S. women's speedskating team won its first medal in 16 years when it took third in the team women's pursuit. It employed its "Go for the bronze" strategy, which was hailed in a U.S. Olympic Committee media advisory in the team figure skating, by resting its best 1,000-meter skater, Britany Bowe, in the semifinal against the Netherlands. Carlijn Schoutens was substituted for Bowe, joining Heather Bergsma and Mia Manganello. But Bowe was there for the bronze final against Canada. The U.S. team took a big early lead but started to fade with two laps to go. However, Manganello was able to hold on for the bronze. Japan beat the Netherlands for the gold.