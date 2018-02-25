Lack of NHL players became great equalizer, but most everyone wants them back at Olympics

"I think women's hockey's grown quite a bit most recently," she said, "but if anything, I think we need to lend more resources to other countries and really develop and get younger girls interested in the game at a younger age and offer that support if they want to come to the U.S. or wherever it may be, really nourish and help them attain the level that they want to play at. I think that growth will be contagious around the world, and hopefully we can have more countries competing at the Olympics."