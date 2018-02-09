U.S. men’s champion Nathan Chen can’t find his jump start during Olympic short program in the team event

Canada, the team silver medalist four years ago behind Russia and ahead of the U.S., got eight points from Chan and nine from the second-place pairs ranking of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. Chan stumbled on his opening quadruple toe loop and spent almost as much time sitting on the ice as skating on it. "We all got up probably around 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m., to come to the rink this morning to practice. So you've got to take that into account," Chan said. "I didn't do any quads this morning just because it is so early to activate and fire on all cylinders. That's part of the challenge of being an Olympic athlete. You've got to adapt, and I think we'll be ready for the future programs now."