U.S. hopes already on thin ice in women's short program

There will be no medals Friday for Mirai Nagasu of Arcadia, who stands ninth after falling on her trademark triple axel jump, Karen Chen, who is 10th, or U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who is 11th, and it will be the third straight Olympics without a top-three finish by an American woman. The only question is whether Zagitova can hold off teammate Evgenia Medvedeva, who had set the previous scoring record perhaps 15 minutes earlier at the Gangneung Ice Arena. One of them is all but sure to win the first gold medal of these Games for the Russian athletes. They had combined to win silver medals in the team event last week.