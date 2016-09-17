Rams mailbag: Can Jared Goff do any worse than Case Keenum?

Well, who saw that coming?

OK, probably a lot of fans in St. Louis.

A week after the Rams’ 28-0 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they will play the Seattle Seahawks in the first Rams’ home game at the Coliseum since 1979.

Jared Goff was inactive against the 49ers, and many fans like you are clamoring for the Rams to go all in with the first pick in the NFL draft.

Goff will be the backup against the Seahawks, a step toward possibly supplanting Case Keenum if the fifth-year pro plays poorly again.

Keenum said he was overthinking, “seeing ghosts” and not trusting himself on a night when he completed 17 of 35 passes for 130 yards, with two interceptions. The Rams converted only three of 15 first downs and never even got a red-zone opportunity.

Keenum helped beat the Seahawks last season in Seattle, but if he struggles again on Sunday the Rams brain trust might be forced to make a decision regarding Goff sooner rather than later.

If nothing else, a start against Tampa Bay and quarterback Jameis Winston would make for great theater with the top picks in the last two drafts facing off.

The loss against the 49ers dropped Jeff Fisher’s record with the Rams to 27-37-1.

The story – at least from the Rams -- has long been that they lacked consistently good quarterback play. Injuries had something to do with that (See Sam Bradford) and poor decisions also contributed (See Nick Foles trade).

They gave up six picks to draft Goff but dressed him in warm-ups and let him watch the opener from the sideline.

The problems would seem to go deeper than the quarterback position.

Fisher famously told his team on “Hard Knocks” that he was not going “7-9 or 8-8 or 9-7, OK? Or 10-6 for that matter. This team’s too talented. I am not going to settle for that, OK? I know what I am doing.”

Fans might not accept one more victory than last season’s 7-9 as a sign of progress. But Fisher and the Rams probably would.

In 2012, Rams owner Stan Kroenke signed off on a five-year contract for Jeff Fisher that reportedly pays him about $7 million per season.

See above for Fisher’s record.

Kroenke kept Fisher at the helm as the franchise moved from St. Louis to L.A. And he signed off on the Rams giving up six picks to trade to the top of the draft for Goff.

So even if he doesn’t think that Fisher has earned an extension with wins, my sense is that Kroenke wants to give Fisher (and General Manager Les Snead) the opportunity to see that Goff vision through.

Signing a coach to an extension does not guarantee that the coach will be employed for its duration.

First, let me compliment on you on getting three questions into one tweet.

When reporters are asking coaches and players questions, team media relations personnel will often say “one more question.” That is a natural cue to ask combo questions.

So, well done.

I don’t like to make predictions, but during the Rams Overtime podcast I do weekly with colleague Lindsey Thiry, she forced me to go on the record. (Podcasts available on iTunes)

I said the Rams would finish 8-8.

That looks like a long shot after the season opener, but maybe the Rams can keep their winning streak against the Seahawks alive and stay on track for .500.

Offensive coordinator Rob Boras did not exactly have a great debut as full-time play-caller. I think he deserves at least a few games before we can assess whether he is up to the job.

As for whether the Rams are better than last year…

They definitely need improved quarterback play because the running game, receivers and offensive line are essentially the same going into Week 2. And, with cornerback E.J. Gaines sidelined because of injury, the secondary remains a major question mark.

According to the folks at Pro Football Focus, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh was targeted six times in primary coverage against the 49ers, and all six were completed for 84 yards.

When they signed him as a free agent during the off season, I don’t think the Rams really saw Sensabaugh as a starter on the outside opposite Trumaine Johnson. Same for Lamarcus Joyner, despite his training camp protest.

But that’s where the Rams are with Gaines still sidelined.

The Rams picked up Steven Williams after he was waived by the San Diego Chargers this month.

Not sure he’s the answer but in the final game of the 2015 season he intercepted a pass, forced two fumbles and made six tackles against the Denver Broncos.

Receiver Pharoh Cooper, the Rams’ fourth-round pick from South Carolina, suffered a shoulder injury against the Broncos on Aug. 27. He did not play in the exhibition against Minnesota and was sidelined for the opener.

Cooper was limited in practice on Friday and is doubtful for the Seahawks game.

Gaines remains sidelined because of a thigh issue and will not play.

Spruce also is out because of a knee injury suffered in the first exhibition against Dallas.

