Rams didn’t draft a cornerback. Does that mean Jalen Ramsey will return to L.A.?

During the NFL draft, the Rams added depth to multiple positions in their Super Bowl-ready roster.

Though not one of the most pressing: Cornerback.

Perhaps prospects that general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay were already off the board each time the Rams were due to select a player. Maybe they were unsuccessful in attempts to trade up.

After the Rams drafted tight end Terrance Ferguson, outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart, running back Jarquez Hunter, defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, inside linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul and receiver Konata Mumpfield, team scouts began a flurry of calls to prospective undrafted free agents.

But the biggest post-draft target for the Rams might be three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, who helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season, remains a member of Miami Dolphins for now. But before the draft, the Dolphins and Ramsey reportedly agreed to explore trades.

Last week, when asked whether they had interest in bringing back Ramsey, McVay said, “you would certainly never rule out the possibility of that,” but cited “a lot of layers” that would need to be worked out.

On Saturday, after the draft, McVay remained on point when asked about Ramsey.

“There still are a lot of layers,” he said, “contract, compensation and different things like that.”

In 2023, a year after they monetarily rewarded Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp for their roles in the Super Bowl run, the Rams cleared cap space by trading Ramsey to the Dolphins for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long. Ramsey subsequently received a three-year, $55-million extension, and in 2024 he signed a $72-million extension.

Ramsey, 30, is due to earn $24.2-million in guaranteed salary this season, according to Overthecap.com.

So for a reunion to take place, Ramsey and the Rams would probably have to work out an adjustment.

It makes sense for the Rams, who won Super Bowl LVI with a defensive front led by Donald on the front end and Ramsey in the back. Four years later, the Rams have revitalized the front with young players such as Kobie Turner, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. But the back end could use help.

Cornerback Darious Williams, 32, does not have salary guarantees beyond this season, according to Overthecap.com. Ahkello Witherspoon, 30, is playing on a one-year deal for the third consecutive season. Cobie Durant is in the final year of his rookie contract, as is Derion Kendrick, who is coming off a knee injury that forced him to sit out the 2024 season.

The Rams last season signed Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a 2023 first-round pick by the Washington Commanders, who was released in December. Josh Wallace and Charles Woods, undrafted free agents in 2024, also are on the roster.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Ramsey, who was deployed from all angles during his first stint with the Rams, has 24 career interceptions, including two last season.

With the Rams, Ramsey would be rejoining a position group overseen by Aubrey Pleasant, who coached Ramsey in 2019 when the Rams traded for him, and in 2020 when Ramsey had the first of two consecutive All-Pro seasons.

The offensive line was another position the Rams did not address in the draft.

Veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, who is entering his 11th pro season, is essentially in the final year of a contract that includes void years in 2026 and 2027.

Third-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. has started at right tackle but at this point he is not regarded as a viable long-term replacement for Havenstein.

But the Rams are confident that with Stafford leading an offense that includes receivers Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell, Ferguson will give McVay another tight end weapon to complement or pair with Tyler Higbee.

Hunter adds a power element to running back corps led by Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

And Stewart, Hamilton and Paul should make the defensive front even stronger.

The Rams are expected to finalize the signing of undrafted free agents by Monday.

And then the real pursuit of Ramsey could begin.