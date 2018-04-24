High school golfer gets upended by an attacking goose, but 'I did par that hole'

High school golfer Isaac Couling had a run of bad luck on the seventh hole at a recent tournament.
Not only was the sophomore at Concord (Mich.) chased and upended by an angry goose during the Madison Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course on Saturday, but the entire incident was captured in photographs.
And since this is 2018, naturally those pictures ended up on social media.
"But I did par that hole," Couling told the Detroit News.
Couling and his group actually were trying to stay away from a goose nest near the seventh hole. But while walking down the fairway, Couling was looking one way and got caught off guard by one of the geese coming from the other direction.
"They were aware of a goose nest on their left which they were looking at but not bothering," Steve Babbitt, coach of the Blissfield (Mich.) High golf team, told PGA.com. "Isaac Couling — a golfer from Concord High School — was just walking with his bag, when up from behind them and to the right came a guard goose protecting the nest."
Devon Pitts, wife of a Blissfield assistant golf coach, just happened to stop at that hole on her way back to the clubhouse — and she just happened to have her camera with her when the unfortunate incident between Couling and the goose occurred.
"I'm not going to lie," Pitts told PGA.com. "I was laughing quite hard after the attack was over. Isaac spoke with me after the match. I showed him the pictures and we just laughed."
They're not the only ones to get a good laugh out of the photos. Couling told the Detroit News that his golf coach, also a geometry teacher at Concord, shared them with the students in all of his classes on Monday. And now, of course, thousands of Twitter users have gotten a kick out of them as well.
"It's pretty crazy," Couling said. "All my friends were talking about it."
Pitts said: ""This is unbelievable the attention this is getting. I wish Issac had hit a hole-in-one instead."
