Letters to the Editor: As deportations continue, ‘businesses are in for a long, edgy summer’

Sisters Kimberly, 25, left, and Jaslyn, 17, cry while talking about how their father was taken by ICE agents.

To the editor: This article quoted the owner of one of the businesses raided ( “‘They are grabbing people.’ L.A. and Orange County car wash workers targeted by federal immigration raids,” June 11). He said he would close his shop without the employees detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But beyond loss of revenues, shouldn’t he, and the myriad other business and farm owners who are being raided, be deeply worried about their ICE liabilities, not least of all under 8 U.S. Code 1324a? If ICE detains undocumented workers, are employers at risk?

If the present administration is just getting started on its campaign promise to deport 11 million undocumented people nationwide, businesses are in for a long, edgy summer. Chaos for workers. Chaos for businesses. Chaos period.

Buzz McCord, Huntington Beach

To the editor: Pacific Auto Spa in Whittier, at which an immigration raid was reported on June 11, is my go-to car wash. My privileged view from the waiting area is of hardworking men and women wiping down vehicles. I see them occasionally joke with one another — gestures of camaraderie and dignity while earning an honest dollar.

The raid was reported on in one page of the Los Angeles Times. On another page was reporting on the Louisiana Legislature’s move to enhance immigration enforcement ( “Louisiana is the latest Republican-led state expanding its role in immigration enforcement,” June 12).

I will exercise a sliver of power through my discretionary income. I will resist a planned trip to New Orleans. I will spend my money in Downey, Los Angeles, Whittier and all through California.

Betty Uyeda, Whittier