Sweet 16 finally sweet for UCLA women

After the last two seasons, you'd certainly forgive the UCLA women's basketball team for thinking the Sweet 16 was an ironic name.
The Bruins reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament each of the last two years only to bow out there, but the program-record third straight Sweet 16 appearance proved to be the charm.
Third-seeded UCLA upset second-seeded Texas 84-75 on Friday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., reaching the regional championship game for the first time since 1999 and the second time in program history.
UCLA (27-7) will face top-seeded Mississippi State (35-1) — the reigning national runner-up, who trounced North Carolina State 71-57 in Friday's first regional semifinal — for a shot at the Final Four next weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Tip-off is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
UCLA won the rebounding battle in the first quarter 10-8, not an easy feat given that Texas (28-7) ranked second in the country with a plus-11.4 rebounding margin.
The Longhorns' cold shooting allowed the Bruins to quickly build a 12-6 lead despite mounting foul trouble. Both junior guard Kennedy Burke and freshman forward Michaela Onyenwere picked two early fouls.
Texas struggled to solve UCLA's 2-3 zone, but still trimmed the lead to a single point at 12-11 before junior guard Japreece Dean — an Austin, Texas, native and Texas Tech transfer — fueled an 8-0 run to close the period with a layup and three-pointer.
Despite 15 first-half turnovers by the Longhorns, including eight in the second quarter, the Bruins weren't able to build on their lead in the second quarter but still took a 39-31 lead into halftime.
That lead disappeared within the opening two minutes of the second half as Texas sprinted to a 9-0 run out of the locker room.
Four different Longhorns scored before junior Lashann Higgs' layup put coach Karen Aston's squad on top for the first time at the 8:08 mark in the third quarter.
Falling behind seemed to spark senior guard Jordin Canada, who became the Bruins' second leading career scorer during Monday's second-round win versus Creighton but only had two points and missed all five field-goal tries in the opening half.
Canada ended the Longhorns' run with a three-pointer and added three baskets during an 18-second span midway through the third quarter. Her final jumper during that stretch came after two Bruins offensive rebounds and had UCLA back in front 52-45.
Having withstood the Longhorns' haymaker, the Bruins took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
It was eerily similar to a 2016 Sweet 16 between UCLA and Texas in the Bridgeport, Conn., regional. The Bruins led by six points on that night, having led for most of the game just as they did in Friday's meeting.
Unlike two years ago, UCLA didn't wilt this time. Canada wouldn't allow it. She was a steady presence on the ball and an unguardable force off the dribble, scoring the final 11 points of her game-high 22 in the fourth quarter.
If there was a signature moment from the win, it came with a minute remaining when Canada drove the lane, absorbed contact, contorted in midair and flipped in a layup essentially backwards.
Only moments earlier, Texas hit back-to-back three-pointers to pull within 76-72, but after Canada's circus shot and a fastbreak and-one layup 18 seconds later UCLA's 82-72 lead was insurmountable.
