Five takeaways as UCLA heads into homestretch of spring football practice

The moderate to heavy rain that pelted UCLA’s artificial turf Saturday morning was on point for one of its final spring football practices.

Everything, it seems, is fluid.

Given the overlap between spring practice and the transfer portal, the Bruins are missing at least a handful of players — including starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava — expected to be significant contributors next season.

That means that almost everything the team does before its entire roster reports for fall training camp could deserve an asterisk. Coaches are clearly tinkering with lineups and positions before having their full complement of players.

Advertisement

Here are five takeaways as the Bruins head into the final week of spring practice: