Yeezy Season 4 model saved by audience member

New York Fashion Week has begun, and it’s already pretty clear that this is going to be a much different creature than seasons past – starting with what season, exactly, the models are wearing. Traditionally these shows have been a showcase for spring/summer collections. But this year several designers and brands, including Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Opening Ceremony, are mixing it up. You'll be seeing clothes and accessories available in retail stores for fall/winter '16.

WWD Staff

Tyga, left, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Carine Roitfeld and Pharrell Williams attend the Kanye West Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on Sept. 7 in New York. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)
A friendly Yeezy 4 guest saved a model from runway doom at Kanye West’s show at Roosevelt Island on Wednesday. The heel of her thigh high boots had broken, leaving her with an unfortunate limp down the catwalk. Kendall Jenner cringed at the sight, grabbing her sister Kim Kardashian West’s arm with seeming empathy.

Finally, at the end of the long U-shaped runway, Bergdorf Goodman’s men’s style director Bruce Pask jumped on the runway to help the model off the runway. The crowd erupted in applause. A good Samaritan.

