I wasn't very smart when it came to dating. Or was I?

Then there was Otis. At least I was smart enough to call it quits after one excruciating dinner with him in Century City. Over a plate of pasta primavera, I had to listen to how everyone in Los Angeles was an unsophisticated rube, why New York was so much better, and then had to hear him brag about the obscene piles of money he possessed. This from a guy who would buy loads of household items from a local department store, use them, then promptly return them as if the store was nothing more than a convenient rental outlet. After all, why tie up all that money in Frette sheets when you only needed them for the two weeks your guests were visiting L.A.?