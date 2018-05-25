How R2-D2 helped me find love

I can't remember the first time I saw Artoo; he was an integral part of my childhood growing up in suburban New Jersey. I loved Artoo because he was brave, persistent and loyal to his friends. He was everything I wished to be. Being a Very Serious Business Person wasn't something I ever really wished to be, and I wasn't very good at it. A string of high-workload positions with Very Serious titles like "management consultant" and "business development director" marked my 20s, and each one left me more miserable than the last. In my early 30s, I had had enough — I quit my latest job working with Very Serious tech start-ups and moved from New England to Los Angeles.