Catch a singles cruise on a windjammer to the Caribbean and other destinations

Make a date with SinglesCruise.com this fall or winter for a cruise that doesn't require you to bring along friends to have a good time.

Among the upcoming offerings is a six-night Caribbean voyage aboard a windjammer, an eight-night Halloween cruise, and trips to Cuba, the Baltic and the Panama Canal.

Cruises generally include lodging, meals, onboard entertainment, roommate matching, special events such as cocktail parties, dance lessons, speed meeting, karaoke parties and single-mingle dining.

The Windjammer Mandalay cruise, Sept. 17-23, will set sail from St. Lucia, visiting several Caribbean ports. Possible calls will be at St. Vincent, Tobago Cays and Union Island, both in St. Vincent, and Carriacou in the Grenadine Islands chain.

Built in 1923, the Mandalay is a three-masted tall ship with teak decks and original woodwork. It accommodates 58 passengers and about 24 crew members.

Rates start at $1,748 per person, double occupancy.

Other upcoming cruises include an eight-night Halloween voyage, departing Oct. 28 on the Carnival Conquest. The ship will sail out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., visiting St. Martin, St. Kitts and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fares from $877 per person, double occupancy.

Cruise through the Panama Canal on the Carnival Miracle on an April 14, 2018, voyage departing Tampa., Fla. Rates from $1,230 per person, double occupancy.

Head to the Baltic on June 9, 2018, for a 12-night cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas. The trip will depart Amsterdam, Netherlands, and visit Skagen, Demark; Talinn, Estonia; and St. Petersburg, Russia. Fares start at $1,689 per person, double occupancy.

Also on the schedule is a five-night cruise to Key West, Fla., and Havana, planned for July 23, 2018. Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas will sail out of Tampa. Rates start at $1,110, per person, double occupancy.

Other singles cruises and land-based trips are available.

Info: Singlescruise.com, (800) 393-5000

