How to have the best Sunday in L.A. according to Terry Crews

Terry Crews is a man of many talents. In the 1990s, he played for both the Rams and the Chargers before becoming an actor and starring in projects like “White Chicks,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Expendables” franchise. Other roles on his resume? Old Spice spokesman, high-end furniture designer, accomplished painter and author of a memoir. Crews was also featured in People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue three times.

But the gig that has made him internationally known, he says, is hosting “America’s Got Talent” for the last six years. The show, which is celebrating 20 seasons, returns to NBC on May 27.

For Crews, hosting “AGT” is a job that suits him. “I am a honey-baked ham,” he shamelessly admits, flashing his endearing white smile during a Zoom call. “I like the spotlight. I’ve always been a dancer, so it was like this is the vibe. But then I got in there, and I was like, now I see why I love this so much. It’s because every contestant reminds me of me.”

We caught up with Crews to discuss his ideal Sunday in L.A. It involves walking around Old Town Pasadena, catching a movie and spending time with his wife Rebecca King-Crews and their five adult children.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

6:30 a.m.: Wake up and hit the gym

I am an early riser no matter what. Even if it’s Sunday, it’s like, my body clock just kind of pops up. Like when I say I sleep in late, that’s 6:30 or 7 a.m. because I like to get up at the crack of dawn. I’m a 4:30 or 5 a.m. guy. Every Sunday, I start with a workout. It’s very light, more of cardio and active recovery, but I never miss it.

9 a.m.: Pick up breakfast from Erewhon

I’ve been intermittent fasting for almost 15 years, so I don’t eat breakfast, but I love breakfast food. So what I do — and this is a real staple — we have an Erewhon that opened near us and it has the most fabulous cooked breakfast. It’s half a store, half a restaurant. Erewhon has the best smoothies, the best pastries. Even though I don’t eat until 2 p.m., I go to Erewhon and get all their breakfast stuff. I’ll get the bacon and eggs, or the breakfast sandwiches [and] breakfast burritos. A lot of the time on Sundays, that’s when all the kids want to stop by, so I’ll bring a bunch of stuff, set it on the stove, and they go in there and I tell them, “Leave me something.”

10 a.m.: Praise break at home

My wife actually started a church. It’s called the L.A. Life Church . It’s like Tiny Desk meets church and she has a thing called Sonic Sundays. It’s online, but we record during the week, and it’s basically a half an hour with a lot of music, and then she does a lesson. We watch it together every Sunday morning when it comes out at 10 a.m. When COVID hit, it kind of changed our churchgoing habits because everybody had to do it at home, and she just decided, “You know what? Let’s just do it!”

11:30 a.m.: Hit up Old Town in Pasadena

Once that’s over, that’s when we go down to Old Town. It’s our favorite place to go. I have an office slash studio that’s right off Colorado Avenue. That’s where all the stores are, and my wife has a store, Rebeccca Crews , which is in Hugus Alley. My daughter works there too. So we’ll walk around Old Town and I’ll stop by Alfred to pick up a coffee. I get a double espresso, straight with nothing in it.

We do occasionally do brunches. We really like Soho House in West Hollywood and also LA Cha Cha Chá near the Arts District.

1:30 p.m.: Breakfast for lunch

If we decide to stay out, one place we love is Americana in Glendale, which is really close. I love this place called Egg Slut there. Crazy name, but man-oh-man, like I told you, I love breakfast food and they close at 2 p.m. So we have to time it out. We’ll do all that Old Town running around, then we’ll jump down to Glendale and usually I get there by 1:30 p.m. and I’ll be their last customer, and they know me. I have a double bacon, double egg breakfast sandwich. It comes with a little ketchup on it and I get a side salad, which is like arugula and a little Parmesan and maybe a small orange juice.

3:30 p.m.: Pop over to the Americana in Glendale

I love books. I have a library of books that is probably the most valuable thing that I own. I probably have like 10,000 books, so what I love to do is go to Barnes and Noble. You can’t find them anymore. It’s very rare and the Barnes and Noble at Americana is one of my favorite spots, because I’ll get lost. You can spend literally two or three hours there.

5 p.m.: Watch a flick

I’m a big movie guy, so usually on a Sunday, that’s when I do my theater watching. I’ve been getting tickets to throwback movies. Being at home, it’s OK, but I love the smell of popcorn and I love to experience the reactions of other people. When you’re going to see a comedy or something scary or something weird, it’s kind of like you want to feel that energy, so we go to IPIC . I’m a gold member. I’m practically a platinum member because I’m about really nice experiences. If you’re going to do a theater, do it well.

7 p.m.: Enjoy my cheat-day meal

Even though I do intermittent fasting, Sunday is my cheat day. When it’s time for dinner, that’s In-N-Out Burger time. I’ll get a couple double-doubles. You know, I’m simple. Or we’ll find a restaurant that everyone’s been talking about. But a lot of times, they aren’t open on Sunday nights. There are a few like Majordomo that my guy David Chang [owns], but other than that, it’s In-N-Out Burger time.

If there’s a sporting event on a Sunday, I’d go to SoFi to see a football game. I was on the Rams and the Chargers, so the funny thing is, when I get invited to a Chargers game, I act like I’m the biggest Chargers fan in the world, and then when I get invited to the Rams game, I do the same thing. They both ended up in L.A., so they both claim me and I’m like yep [laughs].

8 p.m.: Get ready for bed

I go to bed early and my wife is like, “What are we, in third grade?” [Laughs] That’s why I don’t like to go to the movies too late. I will never, ever go to a movie that starts at 7 p.m. cause you won’t be out of there until like 10 p.m. I’m like nope! I go to bed at the latest 8:30 p.m. and my regime — something I’ve been doing for years and it feels so good — is I close all the curtains, make sure the room is all cool. I try my best to put the phone up. I don’t want that blue light on me. I wash my face, brush my teeth, get in bed and I’ll have the book of the century — whatever I’m reading — right next to the bed and my glasses.

I look forward to this time cause you know where you left off, whether it’s a novel or an autobiography, and you’re like, I wonder what happened there? I always have to make sure I leave at a good spot. I’m the guy who gets sad at the end of a book. The same way people feel about streaming when you’ve gone through all 10 episodes. I’m reading a book called “The Weight of Air” by this guy named David Poses. Oh, my God. He was addicted to heroin for years and was in and out of rehab. It’s fascinating because he’s so transparent and it just inspires me to be that vulnerable.