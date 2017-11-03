Here's what Virgin's first adults-only cruise ship will look like

Virgin Voyages laid the keel for its first of three ships Monday, with Virgin empire founder Richard Branson appearing in a ceremony at the shipyard in Genoa, Italy. The ship will cater to adults only and will make its debut in 2020.

It will hold about 2,860 passengers and sail from PortMiami to the Caribbean, a news release says. Most cabins will have sea views on the line that’s “adult by design,” meaning you must be 18 or older to sail.

Virgin Voyages President Tom McAlpin said in a statement the decision to rule out kids was based in part on “feedback from future sailors and travel professionals.”

Virgin Voyages The back of the Virgin ship, which will accommodate about 2700 passengers and sail to the Caribbean. (artist's rendering)

The ship, one in a fleet of what Virgin is calling Lady Ships, features a silver body with bright red touches (including the funnel) and a red-headed mermaid as the line’s logo.

Virgin pledges to sail with a “sustainable mind-set” too. The line has partnered with start-up company Climeon to “effectively turn heat waste into energy, saving stacks of CO2 and making our ships as ocean friendly as possible,” the website says.

If you want to sign up for upcoming cruises, Virgin is accepting $500 refundable deposits that will put you in the pre-sale line for cabins.

