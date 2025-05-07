This otherworldly concert series ignites all the senses — and it just landed in L.A.

French collective Cercle is known for producing musical performances in awe-inspiring locales around the globe: French DJ and producer Sébastien Léger played in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Ben Böhmer spun a DJ set from a hot air balloon as it flew over Cappadocia in Turkey and Mochakk performed at the bustling Plaza de España in Sevilla, Spain, and electronic duo Bob Moses playing in front of the Griffith Observatory.

Now the company has taken on its most ambitious project yet — and it’s bringing L.A. audiences along for the ride. Cercle Odyssey, landing at the Los Angeles Convention Center today, is billed as the world’s first 360-degree nomadic concert series. Imagine the visual explosion of the Sphere in Las Vegas with the intimacy of a Boiler Room set, all inside a cube-shaped structure. The L.A. shows — featuring performances by Paul Kalkbrenner, Empire of the Sun, Moby, the Blaze and Black Coffee — incorporate immersive 8K projections, spatial soundscapes, an electric light show and other multisensory components. Each event is capped at 5,000 guests and no phones are allowed (more on that below). Want to check it out? Here are five things to know.