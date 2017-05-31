Cruise lines roll out Mexico sailings for fall 2017 and beyond

Who’s sailing to Mexico in fall 2017 and 2018? Three cruise lines recently rolled out their plans to sail to Baja as well as resort towns on the Mexican Riviera.

The Royal Princess will make its debut on the Mexico circuit with seven-night cruises from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera starting in 2018, Princess Cruises announced last week.

It’s the largest ship (3,560 passengers) in Princess’ fleet to sail to Mexico. Port stops include Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

Other Mexico sailings include:

--the Star Princess from L.A. on a 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez journey. Port stops include La Paz, Loreto, Puerto Vallarta with an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas.

--Emerald Princess and Star Princess also will sail five-day Cabo San Lucas itineraries, with evening stays in the popular resort town.

Holland America plans to bring a second Vista class cruise ship to Mexico, according to a news release.

The ms Oosterdam and the ms Westerdam will sail seven-day cruises from San Diego to Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas and Puerta Vallarta between September and February.

The ships, which each hold 1,964 passengers, will sail 11 cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

The cruises also will offer a deep dive into culture through the ships’ Explorations Central program, which features Mexican cuisine and traditions on board the ships as well as tutorials on crafts, music and dances. Even the America’s Test Kitchen on board will feature a cooking demonstration on Mexican food.

Disney Cruise Line returns to the Mexican market too in 2018. The Disney Wonder will cruise from San Diego to Mexico in September and October. Itineraries include Baja, with stops in Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas; and the Mexican Riviera, calling at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

Other lines sailing to Mexico include Carnival Cruises, from L.A. and Long Beach to Mexico, with itineraries as short as three-day trips; and the Norwegian Star, which offers seven- to nine-day cruises from L.A. to Mexico.

