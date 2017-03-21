Fifth night free at Hilton-owned hotels in Hawaii

Hilton offers a free night in Hawaii if you stay at least five nights — and you can pick your price point too. The deal’s good at 11 hotels, from a Hampton Inn on Oahu to a Waldorf Astoria on Maui.

The deal: Hilton calls this deal Another Day in Paradise, and it lasts until next year. I checked out the deal online and found these rooms available at the prices below, which have been adjusted to reflect the free night discount.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on Oahu: $208 for a resort-view room with a king-size bed available early to mid-September, including Labor Day. Summer dates for this deal were already booked. Same room without the discount, $247. Add tax and a $35 daily resort fee.

Hampton Inn & Suites Oahu/Kapolei: $199 for a suite with a king-size bed, refrigerator, microwave and free Wi-Fi available May 1-6. Same room without the discount, $249. Add tax.

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Maui: $463 for an ocean-view room with a king-size bed available May 26-31. Same room without the discount, $579. Add tax and a $30 daily resort fee.

Hilton Garden Inn Kauai Wailua Bay: $159, available Sept. 14-19, for a room with two queen-size beds. Same room without the discount, $199. Add tax plus a $22 daily resort fee.

The offer also applies at:

— Hilton Waikiki Beach (seven-night minimum), DoubleTree by Hilton Alana Waikiki Beach, Embassy Suites Waikiki Beach Walk and Hilton Garden Inn Waikiki Beach, all on Oahu.

— Hilton Waikoloa Village (six-night minimum), Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo and Kings’ Land by Hilton Grand Vacations on Hawaii Island.

When: The deal is good until March 2018, based on availability.

Details: The savings bear out on the Hilton offer, but you may find limited availability for summer dates at some hotels. Also, the deal requires prepayment and is nonrefundable.

Info: Hilton’s Another Day in Paradise

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

Volcano watchers in Hawaii trekked dangerously close to Kilauea's lava — and got caught

A look inside the soon-to-open Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

First look at Celebrity's new Edge, with a deck-hopping platform and new suite classes