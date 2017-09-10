Southeast Australia, Santa Monica Mountain's Backbone Trail, hiking basics for women, Coastal Cleanup Dayu

AUSTRALIA

Presentation

Adrian Kalvinskas and Susan Hickman will discuss southeast Australia, including Sydney, Melbourne, the Blue Mountains and Great Ocean Road.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

HIKING

Workshop

REI experts will discuss women’s hiking basics such as trip planning, gear, what to bring and where to go.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS

Workshop

Find the best day hikes and enjoy tips, advice and stories from Doug and Caroline Chamberlin, authors of “The Complete Hiker’s Guide to the Backbone Trail.”

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Tarzana, 5425 Reseda Blvd., and Friday at the Los Angeles store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 345-4266 for Tarzana; (310) 473-4574 for Los Angeles.

SAN PEDRO

Coastal Cleanup

Enjoy the coast and help the environment by joining Coastal Cleanup Day, hosted by the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and the California Coastal Commission.

When, where: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Cabrillo Beach

Admission, info: Free. Mandatory safety waiver required at check-in. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. (310) 548-7562.

