Take a spring hike with the Los Angeles Times

photo of a hiking trail with a water hole with text, "Los Angeles Times invites you to come hike with us!"
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photo by Jaclyn Cosgrove)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
  • The Times will hold its fourth subscriber hike through the Santa Monica Mountains near Newbury Park
  • Sign up below to join Times outdoors reporter Jaclyn Cosgrove on Saturday, May 24.

Howdy! I’m Jaclyn Cosgrove, an outdoors reporter at the L.A. Times. My job is to explore the mountains surrounding Los Angeles to find the best hikes, campgrounds and other adventures for you to tackle. I also write Between a Rock, where we feature outdoors survival stories every month, and The Wild, our (free!) weekly outdoors newsletter where I feature the absolute best things to do around L.A. and Southern California. In short, I’m outside a lot!

Would you like to join me sometime? How about later this month? The Times will host its fourth subscriber hike at 9 a.m. May 24 on a 3.5-mile hike to Sycamore Canyon Falls.

Animated type reading "HIKE L.A." floats against wispy clouds and blue sky above a rocky hilltop.

Tucked away in Point Mugu State Park, Sycamore Canyon Falls is a multi-tier 55-foot waterfall near Newbury Park. And hopefully with recent rainfall, it’ll still be flowing for us to enjoy.

There are multiple ways to reach the falls, but we will take the shortest and more direct way, starting in Rancho Sierra Vista/ Satwiwa in the Santa Monica Mountains. We’ll start at the Wendy Trail and wind our way through the park before entering Point Mugu State Park. Because we’re hiking through a state park, dogs aren’t allowed on this hike. (Trust me, I’m bummed too!)

I’ll lead a group of 30 subscribers to the falls, where we’ll hang out, snap images and maybe even share a snack or two. This hike is moderate and requires good footwear. I will probably bring along my poles for traction and welcome you to do the same.

Parking is free and easy. Please park at the Wendy Trail Head. We’ll meet at the start of the trail there.

We will have water bottles for attendees, but you’re also welcome to bring your own. You must be 18 or older and will be required to sign a waiver prior to attending. Grab a spot at Tixr.com.

LifestyleTravel & ExperiencesThings to DoOutdoors
Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate. They fell in love with the Southern California landscape when they moved here in 2017. They are always looking for the next adventure and welcome your ideas. If their phone goes straight to voicemail when you call, it probably means they’re in the mountains with their beloved dog, Maggie May.

