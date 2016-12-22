Walking tours, horses and farm-to-table dining in Malta

Discover the rich history and local culture of the Mediterranean islands of Malta, Gozo and Comino on an eight-day, six-night tour offered by Perillo Learning Journeys.

Highlights include a walking tour of Valletta, the tiny capital city of Malta; visits to a local art studio and the Dreams of Horses Farm; farm-to-table dinners at the Corinthia Palace Hotel and at a family-run restaurant and farm.

A boat tour around the car-free island of Comino is also included.

Dates: April 21, June 16 and Oct. 6

Price: From $2,190 per person. Includes six nights’ accommodations, transfers and transportation, daily yoga, meals and sightseeing, and farm-to-table dinners. International airfare not included.

Info: Perillo’s Learning Journeys, (888) 884-8259

