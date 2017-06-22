Add a little Oprah to your life with Holland America's new O Magazine program

Get those yoga mats ready.

Holland America Line plans to help its passengers turn over a new leaf, thanks to a partnership with Oprah Winfrey and O Magazine.

"Inspired by Oprah to live their best life, guests on our North American departures will enjoy morning meditation and healthy eating tips," the line announced last week.

The cruise ship company also plans to offer travel-friendly fashion advice and will launch O's Onboard Book Club, starting in August.

The shape-up, get-healthy, become-a-fashionista plan will be available on more than 300 Holland America cruises sailing in North American waters from August through 2018. Special activities, developed with the magazine's editors, include:

Love That, a program of packing and fashion tips from Adam Glassman, O Magazine's creative director;

Just Breathe, a daily mediation and movement program that focuses on health;

O's Onboard Book Club, offering an opportunity for passengers to connect to discuss new authors and books chosen by Leigh Haber, O's book editor;

Let's Eat, a program focusing on healthful, guilt-free eating habits.

Oprah will join passengers on a Holland America cruise to Alaska this summer, making two appearance on the main stage. In addition, Gayle King, Oprah Magazine editor-at-large, and Lucy Kaylin, O editor-in-chief, will be on board. Others joining the group include Elizabeth Stroud, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and comedian Rita Rudner.

The week-long, round-trip voyage sails from Seattle on July 15. Cabins are still available, starting at $999 per person, double occupancy, and can be booked through a travel agent or with Holland America.

