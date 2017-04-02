L.A. Now
Police arrests are plummeting across California, fueling alarm and questions
Poppy photographer captures 'the brightest oranges blanketing fields and fields'

Denise Florez
Carole Rosner in March went to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. She is in a walking group of female friends who meet once a month to explore Southern California on foot.

Last month, the group chose the reserve. Rosner said it was her first time seeing “the brightest oranges blanketing fields and fields.” The Studio City resident took this photo with her iPhone 6.

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To have your photos considered for Your Scene, email them to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or share them on our Flickr page.

