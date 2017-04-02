Poppy photographer captures 'the brightest oranges blanketing fields and fields'

Carole Rosner in March went to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve in Lancaster. She is in a walking group of female friends who meet once a month to explore Southern California on foot.

Last month, the group chose the reserve. Rosner said it was her first time seeing “the brightest oranges blanketing fields and fields.” The Studio City resident took this photo with her iPhone 6.

This photo is featured in Your Scene in the L.A. Times Sunday Travel section. To have your photos considered for Your Scene, email them to yourscene-travel@latimes.com or share them on our Flickr page.

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Where to see the best wildflower shows around Los Angeles

Everything's coming up primroses and poppies and ranunculuses, but these blooms won't last much longer

Here's where to see the magnificent waterfalls that have returned to SoCal after the big rains