As Lane draws closer, Oahu, home to Waikiki, is now under a hurricane warning

As Hurricane Lane menaces the state of Hawaii, Oahu, home of Waikiki, has been added to the list of islands under a hurricane warning.
Popular tourist attractions, including Pearl Harbor, have closed. Gov. David Ige has told travelers to plan to shelter in place in their hotels.
Lane is listed as a Category 4 storm, which means winds of 130 to 156 mph. The hurricane is moving sluggishly toward the state. At 8 a.m. Pacific, the hurricane was 215 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island and 310 miles south of Honolulu. It was showing maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
The most recent National Weather service map, issued Thursday morning, projected the hurricane brushing past Hawaii Island early Friday morning. It is then predicted to move directly toward Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Oahu. When it reaches those islands, projected to be Friday afternoon, the hurricane is expected to have weakened to Category 1 or 2, with sustained winds of 74 to 110 mph.
After passing over Honolulu, which with a little more than 400,000 residents is the largest city in the islands, Lane is forecast to weaken to tropical storm strength as it moves toward Kauai, where a hurricane watch is posted.
Besides dangerous winds and waves, the storm could bring 30 inches of rain to some places, causing widespread flooding and landslides.
In preparation, Maui’s famous Hana Highway has been closed, isolating people in the resort village of Hana from the rest of the island.
Ige also advised residents and visitors — he estimated about 270,000 travelers were on the islands — to ensure they have access to two weeks’ worth of food and water.
Closures
National parks on Hawaii and Maui are closed along with other attractions managed by the National Park Service. Among places that have closed:
► The World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu; Pearl Harbor Visitor Center there is closed until further notice.
►The Bishop Museum, the Honolulu repository of some of the islands’ most important pieces of history.
►Public libraries in Hawaii, Kauai, Oahu and Maui counties and and the Waikiki Aquarium, according to Hawaii News Now.
Flights, cruises and roads
►Flights between the mainland and Hawaii were still operating Thursday morning, but Hawaiian Airlines warned travelers that seats are scarce because of increased travel in advance of the hurricane’s arrival.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation said Hawaii’s 15 airports will stay open, unless there is damage to the infrastructure or the facility that makes “flight operations unsafe.”
►Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Pride of America” this week skipped scheduled visits to Kona and Hilo on Hawaii Island, instead visiting Kauai early and then adding two sea days. CruiseCritic reported that the next sailing is expected to depart Honolulu as scheduled on Saturday.
►The Hawaii Department of Transportation said Oahu’s Pali Highway Kailua/Kaneohe-bound lanes at Nuuanu Pali Drive would be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until the “storm passes and the road is assessed for potential rockfall threat.”
►Also closing on Oahu: Kuhio Highway between Wainiha and Waikoko after 11 p.m. Thursday. The road will reopen, the DOT said, after crews check for any damage.
►On Hawaii Island, Bayfront Highway (Highway 19) in Hilo was closed Wednesday evening because of standing water.
►If you do not need to be on coastal roads or those that flood, the DOT asks that you not travel.