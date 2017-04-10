Wild or mild, these bike rides are among the best in the West (and Iowa)

You don't have to embark on a bike ride from L.A. to Long Island to enjoy the benefits, psychic and physical, of a ride. We asked biking enthusiasts, some casual, others just this side of obsessive, to tell us where they like to point their wheels.

Just Wild Enough in Wilder Ranch

Headlands, Wilder Ranch State Park, Monterey Bay, California. (Getty Images / Mint Images RM)

The ride: Along the ragged bluffs of Wilder Ranch State Park in Santa Cruz. You can ride three to seven miles, depending on your access point and how loopy you get.

The why: Great views of eroded coves and coastal benches with dramatically exposed sedimentary cliff layers and crashing waves.

The setting: Wilder Ranch State Park is a historic site housing an 1800s dairy ranch, farm animals and an interpretive center. There are more than 35 miles of trails, many of the most rugged ones are on the eastern side of Highway 1.

This ride is on the western bluffs, chopped by relentless waves into a succession of picturesque vistas. The Old Cove and Ohlone Bluff trails are easily accessed from the main parking lot.

You’ll ride aside farm fields, past grassy headlands and, this time of year, plenty of wildflowers.

There are benches where you can pause and take in the stirring panoramas; pack a backpack lunch and park on a cliff for a wave-waving view. When there are horses present, dismount from your bike and walk; you’ll also want to keep an eye out (and ready brakes) for children darting on the trail.

Fitness/skill level: The trail is basically flat, though it can be rutted at points. Some biking nimbleness required for dodging trail walkers and the occasional horse.

Inside knowledge: You’ll want a mountain bike, not a road bike, on these trails. The bluffs can be sharply windy, so check ahead on predicted winds. Pick up a trail map at the entrance kiosk or nearby ranger station, accessed from the Highway 1 marked entrance just north of Santa Cruz. Visiting the old ranch buildings can be fun too, so bring a bike lock.

My favorite way to begin the ride is just outside the park. You can park on Shaffer Road at the northern end of Santa Cruz off Highway 1. There’s a marked, paved trail head near the junction that’s a nice ride past the old ranch buildings and into the park grounds, where you can start the bluff ride.

Cost: $10 parking fee

Info: Wilder Ranch State Park

—Tom Bentley

Forests, farmlands and great views

Mt. Rainier in the background. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

The ride: The Chehalis Western Trail, also known as the Woodard Bay Trail, runs from the Woodard Bay Conservation Area on Puget Sound’s Henderson Inlet to the small town of Rainier, population 1,800. The ride is 24 miles one way.

The why: This is the top bike trail in Thurston County with lots of wildlife, including a large heron rookery at Woodard Bay, as well as forests, prairie, farmlands and great views of the Olympic Mountains to the west and Mt. Rainier to the east.

Fitness/skill level: Beginner. The trail is relatively flat, with gentle hills and plenty of benches where you can stop and rest.

The setting: Ride south along the former route of the historic Chehalis Western Railroad, which Weyerhaeuser Co. used for 60 years to transport logs north to Puget Sound. You then roll through farmland on the way to Olympia and the bicycle roundabout at the junction with the Woodland Trail. Farther south, you’ll pedal along the Deschutes River. Stop for a picnic and cool your heels at the river’s edge.

Inside knowledge: Indulge your sweet tooth with some of the best cookies in the county at the Main Street Cookie Co. in Rainier. Take a rain slicker too because you never know when it's going to sprinkle.

Cost: Free.

Info: Thurston County Bicycle Map, Thurston Here to There. Bike rentals, Deschutes River Cyclery, Olympia, Wash.

—Brian E. Clark

Channel your energies on Ballona Creek

Bicyclists and walkers cross a bridge at Ocean Drive in Playa Del Rey, where the Ballona Creek Bike Path ends its seven-mile route at the Pacific Ocean. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The ride: Along Ballona Creek, from the Del Rey area of Los Angeles to Marina del Rey. About six miles round trip.

The why: Wetlands teeming with water birds, plus stunning marina and ocean views.

Fitness/skill level: Easy. The pathway is paved and mostly flat.

The setting: Ballona Creek does double duty as a concrete-lined storm channel for the Los Angeles Basin and a way station for countless birds that migrate from as far away as Alaska.

Riding west from the Centinela Avenue entrance to the Ballona Creek Bike Path, you'll follow the wide, placid creek as you zoom under highway overpasses and past the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve.

Depending on the season, you may spot American coots, mallards, teals and other birds paddling in the creek near Centinela, while black-necked stilts forage along the banks.

Along the way is small, charming Milton Street Park, landscaped with coast sunflowers, sticky monkey-flower and other native meadow plants. Farther down the creek, stately blue herons and white egrets often stand still as statues.

After about two miles, the path merges with the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, with the creek on one side and sparkling Marina del Rey, home to million-dollar yachts, on the other.

End the ride at the Pacific Avenue Bridge, about a mile away, or for a longer tour, continue down the Braude trail to South Bay beaches.

Inside knowledge: Entrances to the bike path may be closed during periods of heavy rain. Mornings are best for solitude and bird watching. Watch out for wicked onshore winds that can kick up in the afternoons. There’s no food along this stretch of the bike path, but you’ll find eateries in Playa del Rey and Fisherman’s Village in Marina del Rey.

Cost: None, except for parking at Fisherman’s Village (two hours free with validation; $1 each 20 minutes thereafter). Street parking is available near several entrances to the bike path.

Info: Ballona Creek Bike Path

—Jane Engle

From San Francisco to Sausalito: It’s golden

A solo cyclist crossing the Golden Gate Bridge at sunset on the commute home to the Marin near San Francisco, California. (Ty Milford / Getty Images/Aurora Open)

The ride: Across the Golden Gate Bridge between San Francisco and Sausalito.

The why: Seeing the Pacific far below. Watching San Francisco get smaller as you go. Seeing the green slopes of Marin County get bigger.

Fitness/skill level: Easy to moderate. The bridge is flat, but the waterfront route to the bridge from Fisherman’s Wharf (where most people begin) leads to a 0.7-mile climb between the Warming Hut and the start of the bridge. The bridge itself isn’t my favorite part — zooming cars, sometimes headwinds— but landscapes at either end are tremendous, as is Sausalito’s seaside small-town atmosphere. In all it’s an eight-mile ride from Fisherman’s Wharf to the Sausalito ferry landing.

The setting: You climb and sweep through Ft. Mason, then glide through the Presidio as you pedal toward the bridge. You’re fenced off from car traffic on the bridge. Once across, you swoop into Sausalito. Plan on about 90 minutes one way, plus whatever stops you make, plus 30 to 45 minutes for the ferry ride back. (In the Presidio, right along the bike path, I like the Warming Hut’s selection of books and snacks.) The Blue & Gold Fleet ferries from Sausalito will drop you at Pier 41; the Golden Gate ferries will drop you at the Ferry Building.

Inside knowledge: If you’d like a little help on the hills, there are electric bike tours. (Guided tours with electric bikes are $85 at Blazing Saddles.) Conversely, if you want to sweat more and do it all yourself, keep going past Sausalito and ride on to Tiburon. It has ferry service back to the city too. That route covers 22 miles.

Cost: Blazing Saddles, with six locations along Fisherman’s Wharf and another in Union Square, rents bikes for $8 or $9 an hour.San Francisco Bicycle Rentals, which has locations at Fisherman’s Wharf, Golden Gate Park and the Ferry Building, starts at $8 per hour or $30 per day. The Blue and Gold Fleet ferries cost $11.50 per adult from Sausalito; the Golden Gate Ferry costs $11.75.

Info: Blazing Saddles, San Francisco Bicycle Rentals, Blue & Gold Fleet; Golden Gate Ferry

—Christopher Reynolds

Long and flat ride

A couple of ferries at top right pull into Tiburon, Calif. (Eric Risberg / AP)

If you’re hankering for a longer or flatter ride to the bridge and Marin County, try this route instead:

The ride: From San Francisco’s Mission District over Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito, about 11 miles. For a longer tour, keep going to Tiburon.

The why: This relatively flat way to see the City by the Bay goes through Golden Gate Park and the Presidio before crossing the bridge and then plunging down the long, steep hill to Sausalito.

Fitness/skill level: Moderate. Most people think of San Francisco as the hilliest city in the world, but in many cases you can ride around those steep hills. Still, it’s nice to have a bike with gears for some small hills that are unavoidable on the way north. Be sure to skip Bradford, Prentiss and Nevada streets in Bernal Heights, all of which have maximum grades of 35% or more.

The setting: This ride starts at Mission Bicycle Co. (776 Valencia St.), where you can rent a bike or even have them build you a custom model. You’ll go from urban San Francisco, snake through an area called the “Wiggle” and traverse several of the city’s most well-known green spaces, before crossing the Golden Gate Bridge and dropping into Marin County.

Inside knowledge: Stop at Bi-Rite Market (3639 18th St.) and grab food for a picnic in Mission Dolores Park, where the vistas are stunning. In Golden Gate Park, pause at the deYoung Museum and take the elevator to the observation deck for panoramic views. When you get to Sausalito or Tiburon, your first stop should be the ferry terminal. Buy your tickets early because the ferries can often be crowded.