Here's our growing guide to essential California adventures, easy to edgy. We'll be adding to it daily all year. And we won't suggest an adventure unless one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors have tried it.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Comb the ruins at San Francisco's Lands End
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: San Francisco's best urban archaeology site also has ocean views and clifftop trails .
What: Lands End is several things at once. There are the ruins of Sutro Baths, which flourished, languished, closed, burned and crumbled, all between the 1890s and the 1990s. (Imagine a 3-acre bathhouse that could hold 10,000 bathers at a time.) Now, the National Park Service has set up a visitor center and Lookout Cafe.
From the baths, hike up the hill to check the view of Ocean Beach from the Cliff House. If the sun is bright, have a look through the Giant Camera . Then, if your wallet is fat or you're getting engaged, dine at the Cliff House. If not, grab chowder at Louis' , a neighborhood stalwart since 1937.
If you still have energy, hike northeast from Lands End on the Coastal Trail, which eventually will yield views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Oh, and see that hotel at Point Lobos and 48th avenues? That's the Seal Rock Inn . It's not fancy, but it's cheaper than the downtown tourist lodgings, and it's where Hunter S. Thompson finished his book "Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail."
Where: Lands End Lookout Visitor Center, 680 Point Lobos Ave., San Francisco city and county, 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Free.
Info : Lands End
Enjoy Bubblegum Alley in San Luis Obispo, but don't get attached
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : Because this is California's foremost known repository of used gum.
What: Bubblegum Alley is found just off Higuera Street (the main commercial drag of San Luis Obispo) on the 700 block between Garden and Broad streets. It's the sort of unsanitary whimsy you might expect from a college town: a narrow alley whose tall brick walls are bedecked, festooned, clad and ennobled by the steady accumulation of gum that's already been chewed.
This has gone on for decades, evolving from a lingering prank into a full-fledged civic landmark and guidebook highlight despite the fact that it disgusts a substantial part of the population. There's a similar wall in Seattle's Pike Place Market -- where a recent clean-up immediately gave way to renewed gum accumulation -- but there are no known rivals in California.
Feel free to pitch in. Or browse thoughtfully as if assessing an early Picasso. Or just give the alley a dismissive glance look on your way into Higuera Street attraction like the Blast 825 Taproom or Mother's Tavern or the Frog & Peach Pub or SLO Brew ... you get the idea.
Where: Near 735 Higuera St., between Ambiance boutique and Blast 825 Taproom. San Luis Obispo city and county, 192 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Free. Unless you buy gum to contribute.
Take a lap around Pasadena's historic Rose Bowl
|Chris Erskine
Why: You’ve seen it from the blimp. Now see it up close, with a three-mile stroll around this lovely landmark and the lush public golf course next door. In a rush? You can drive it as well.
What : Sports Illustrated once dubbed the Rose Bowl the No. 1 venue in college sports, and the 94-year-old stadium has hosted several Super Bowls as well. But whether you’re a sports fan or not, you’ll appreciate this setting.
Go in the late afternoon, when the setting sun gives the San Gabriels a rosy glow, then stop for dinner or a drink on the patio of Brookside Restaurant (park for free in the course lot, or in nearby stadium lot D). Locals use this route around the stadium as their free health club, for biking and hiking. Stadium tours take place the last Friday of the month.
Where: 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, 12 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: Walks are free; stadium tours cost $17.50.
Info : For tour reservations, contact the Rose Bowl .
Follow 'Star Trek' to Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Because your mission is to boldly go where William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy have gone before.
What: The jagged and otherworldly forms of Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park , a 932-acre geological oddity in northeastern L.A. County, have been attracting film crews for nearly a century, including the markers of the vintage TV series "The Lone Ranger" (1949-1957). But no film or TV property can match the "Star Trek" franchise's faithfulness.
In a beloved episode called "Arena," Captain Kirk battled an overgrown lizard called a Gorn amid these red rocks. In the "Friday's Child" episode, these rocks represented the planet Capella IV. In the "Shore Leave" episode, the rocks stand in for planet Omicron Delta, where Kirk is again called upon to do battle. The list goes on.
In fact, the entertainment reference site IMDB lists more than 350 productions that have shot at the rocks, including the films "Austin Powers," "Blazing Saddles," "Frankenstein" (the 1931 Boris Karloff version) and "Dracula" (the 1931 Bela Lugosi version) and the TV shows "Maverick," "Kung Fu" and "The Big Bang Theory."
All this action follows an equally lively pre-Hollywood history: In the 1870s, a notorious bandit named Tiburcio Vásquez used to hide out here to avoid the law.
Where: 10700 W. Escondido Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, Los Angeles County, 43 miles north of downtown L.A.
How much: Free.
Count rainbow flags in The Castro, San Francisco's LGBTQ HQ
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : Because this neighborhood's ups and downs since the 1960s have not only reshaped San Francisco but also American attitudes.
What: Catch the F Line & Wharves streetcar up Market Street to San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, a.k.a. LGBTQ HQ. Lively, irreverent and affluent, it's the most famous and historically important gay neighborhood in the West.
Hop off at Market and Castro streets. Pause at the Twin Peaks Tavern , which in the early 1970s seems to have become the first gay/lesbian bar anywhere with full-length glass windows .
Take a few steps down Castro and you'll see the fancy facades of the Castro Theatre , a throwback movie palace that dates to 1922. It's still busy with shows and sing-along movies and such.
Learn about the rise and 1978 assassination of gay activist and county supervisor Harvey Milk; the toll of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and more at the GLBT History Museum , 4127 18th St.
Oh, and if you really are tallying rainbow flags , you'll have to decide whether to count those multicolored crosswalks or not.
Where: Castro and Market streets, San Francisco city and county, 384 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: One-way fare on a streetcar costs $2.50. GLBT History Museum adult admission is $5.
Info : GLBT History Museum
At Indio's Shields Date Garden, learn how dates go from seeds to shakes
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: The desert is hot. You are thirsty. And you have a sweet tooth.
What: Indio's Shields Date Garden has been growing dates and making shakes since Floyd and Bess Shields showed up in 1924 . Park near the vast orchard of swaying palms, order your shake at the fountain or the cafe, and don't miss the slide show on the "romance and sex life of the date," narrated by the late Floyd Shields himself.
(If Indio is too far out of your way, the date shakes at Hadley's in Morongo, right on your way between Palm Springs and Los Angeles, are tasty too. But be warned that Hadley's has relocated from its quaint old headquarters to a neighboring modern building with far less character.)
Where : 80-225 U.S. 111, Indio, Riverside County, 129 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: $4.75 for Shields' signature date shake, made from date crystals, vanilla ice cream and milk.
Info: Shields Date Garden
Dare to drive California's first freeway from L.A. to Pasadena
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : To see where freeway in the western U.S. was born, and how far it's come.
What : Covering a little more than eight miles between downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena, the Arroyo Seco Parkway -- a.k.a. the Pasadena Freeway, a.k.a. State Route 110 -- was the first freeway in the western U.S. It was completed in 1940, then extended here and there to join up with other, newer freeways.
If you have never driven it, brace yourself for short on-ramps, stop signs on off-ramps; narrow lanes; ever-so-slightly-banked turns; and scant shoulders. Ten minutes on this freeway is guaranteed to deepen your appreciation for every one that's been built since.
Where: Between Glenarm Street in Pasadena and U.S. 101 in downtown Los Angeles.
How much: The cost of gas. And body work, if the lanes prove too narrow for you.
Info : Arroyo Seco Foundation
Hunt for swallows at Mission San Juan Capistrano
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: This might be the most-visited of California's missions, and it's surely among the most scenic, with ruins and gardens. It even has a handy Amtrak station.
What : About the time George Washington and his East Coast friends were declaring independence from the British, Franciscan missionaries Junípero Serra (now St. Junípero ) and Fermín Lasuén were founding and refounding this mission on behalf of the Catholic Church and Spain. Since then it has been assaulted by earthquakes (including a rough one in 1812), adopted by migrating swallows (which inspired a pop song in the 1940s, but they don't come around as much anymore) and embraced by tourists.
The historic structures and gardens make an easy day trip by train from San Diego, Santa Barbara or any place in between. And the adjacent Los Rios District ("oldest neighborhood in California") includes the Zoomars Petting Zoo and the Ramos House Cafe , which does weekend brunches on its sun-dappled patio.
But the mission is the main attraction. Mass is celebrated daily. Its agricultural operation may have included California's first winery. Its Serra Chapel is the only church in California where Serra is known to have celebrated Mass. And the nonprofit organization that runs the mission is still trying to lure those swallows back.
Where: 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, Orange County, 63 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Adult general admission, $9; children (ages 4-11), $6.
Chase dinosaurs in Borrego Springs
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : Per capita, this must be California's metal beast capital
What: Sleepy little Borrego Springs and the surrounding Anza Borrego desert back country of San Diego County will never match the high modernist style of Palm Springs. But Palm Springs will never match Borrego's beasts.
Dinosaurs. Dragons. Mammoths, sloths and horses. A scorpion and grasshopper, staring each other down like gunfighters on Main Street. About 150 are scattered around the town, many of them visible from Borrego Springs Road, all made of metal by sculptor Ricardo Breceda .
He and these works have an unusual story , and the works can make this desert landscape seem more like a terrain of dreams ... and nightmares. (The shapes look especially ominous as silhouettes at sunset.)
You can get some sculpture locations from the free Village Guide available at the Anza-Borrego Desert Nature Center , a block west of Christmas Circle, the roundabout at the center of town. (There's also a fancier laminated map for $9.95.)
There's also hiking and dirt-road-driving at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park (covering 640,000 acres of badlands, slot canyons, view spots such as Fonts Point and the occasional palm oasis). And there's historic lodging at the Casa del Zorro , a 42-acre resort that dates to 1937,
Where: Anza Borrego Desert Nature Center , 652 Palm Canyon Drive, Borrego Springs, San Diego County, 150 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Free. Or $9.95, if you want the laminated map.
Climb a boulder in Joshua Tree
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: These rocks are stars.
What: Joshua Tree National Park is famed for its namesake succulents, which raise their arms like beseeching biblical figures. But its granite is just as special. The park's Hidden Valley and Wonderland of Rocks draw climbers, boulderers, desert campers and geology geeks from all over. (This is where the Mojave and Colorado deserts collide.) Prime stargazing, too.
Where: Joshua Tree National Park, San Bernardino County, 132 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: Seven-day admission for one vehicle, $20. Or get an annual pass for $30.
Wet your whistle in an unrivaled desert roadhouse in Pioneertown
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: This is a watering hotel that feels as though it sprouted straight from the hot, dry desert sand.
What: Pappy and Harriet don't live here anymore. But there's no desert roadhouse that can beat Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown for true grit and live music. (Also lunch and dinner.) The joint, north of Yucca Valley, was built as a movie-set cantina in 1946 and has operated under its current name since 1982, but it feels at least as old as Willie Nelson's wrinkles.
It usually has bands (without cover charge) Thursday through Sunday nights -- usually local performers, sometimes national ones, and for one night in October 2016, Paul McCartney . All meat and fish is cooked on an outdoor mesquite grill. It's usually closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Be sure to nose around the rest of Pioneertown, all of which was built as a movie set. Since then it's been edging its way back toward becoming a true Western town, with a motel . For extra credit, sound bath at the Integratron in Landers.
Where: 53688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown, San Bernardino County, 124 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: A burger costs $10. Menu is Tex-Mex with plenty of steaks.
Info: Pappy & Harriet's
Hike up a canyon of true California palms at Palm Canyon in Coachella Valley
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Most of California's palm trees are imported species. On this hike, you see the real thing.
What: Palm Canyon, one of several Coachella Valley canyons owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and open to admission-paying hikers, is a desert classic. You quickly descend into a shady, boulder-strewn fold in the desert hills where the dominant life form is Washingtonia filifera (the California fan palm).
The canyon is about 15 miles long, but the main Palm Canyon Trail is a 3-mile loop. First It takes you up the canyon along the creek bed. Then it takes you back on a high ridge, with wide, dry views. The hike takes about 90 minutes.
For more advice, find a ranger. (Tribal junior ranger Raven Longbow once told me: "I look at this place like a cathedral.") If you time it right, you can join a ranger-led hike. Either way, don't start without a good map and plenty of water. And keep an eye out for rattlesnakes.
For more hikes nearby (many of which are also open to equestrians), check out Andreas and Murray canyons and Tahquitz Canyon , a 2-mile loop trail that includes a seasonal waterfall.
Where: The southern terminus of South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, Riverside County, 113 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: Adult admission, $9. children (ages 6-12), $5.
Info: Indian Canyons
Ski the Sierra, see the world from Mammoth
|Chris Erskine
Why: Mammoth Mountain is the closest alps to L.A., a jagged Alpine wonderland with incredible views, challenging bowls and chutes, but so spread out that less-skilled skiers will think they landed in paradise as well.
What: Some of the most challenging terrain in the nation can be found off of the Gondola, all double-black diamonds, is some of the most challenging in the nation. For intermediate skiers and boarders, Road Runner offers a creamy three-mile ride all the way back to Main Lodge, the resort’s vortex. What to watch for? Views of the Minaret Range, jutting like steeples in the distance. Afterwards, grab some grub at Petra's , a local favorite. But make reservations . Also, check out the burgers and ribs at Burgers Restaurant , one of the best values in town.
Where: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.,320 miles north of downtown L.A., in Mono County.
How much: Lift tickets start at about $100, but prices rise and fall according to time of the year.
Info: Mammoth Mountain
Celebrate the best wedding that never happened in San Diego
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Because California was selling fantasies long before Hollywood got started
What: Old Town San Diego , one of the busiest state parks in California, was the heart of the city when Mexico ruled California from the 1820s through the 1840s. Now the park and neighboring streets are home to folkloric dancers, costumed docents, rebuilt landmarks, stylish shops, galleries, restaurants, bars, a boutique hotel -- far more commercial vitality than is found in your typical state historic park. Drink it all in (including one of those enormous margaritas at the courtyard restaurant Casa de Reyes , if you dare).
And don't miss the Casa de Estudillo . This adobe built in 1827 has been restored as a landmark. But it' has a second story, too: For decades, beginning in the 1880s, local promoters billed the house as "Ramona's Marriage Place," capitalizing on the title character's epic wedding in Helen Hunt Jackson's 1884 novel "Ramona."
That book not only bathed those old days in nostalgia, but it also wooed legions of turn-of-the-century tourists by rail to California, and helped launch Anglo California's ongoing love affair with Spanish Colonial style.
Never mind that "Ramona" was a work of fiction or that its author may never have seen the Casa de Estudillo. Tourists ate it up for decades, and their zeal made Old Town a lively destination. Even now, nostalgia for the old ranchos lives on. But with the state parks people in charge of the house, Ramona's wedding is off.
Where: 4002 Wallace St., San Diego city and county, 121 miles southeast of downtown L.A.
How much: Free. Until the margaritas start flowing.
Lounge like a midcentury mogul at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: It's a one-stop lesson in desert living, midcentury design and the rise and fall of TV Guide.
What : Sunnylands -- sleek, private and vast -- was the Rancho Mirage winter playground of Walter and Leonore Annenberg, whose wealth came from TV Guide, the Philadelphia Inquirer and many other publications. They were philanthropists and socialites on a global scale. Walter served as an ambassador for Richard Nixon, and Leonore oversaw protocol for Ronald Reagan. Hoping to create a Camp David West, they commissioned architect A. Quincy Jones and built the estate on 200 acres in the Coachella Valley in 1966.
In 2012, after their deaths, the Annenberg Foundation opened parts of Sunnylands to public visits.
From the spare, cool rooms, bold hues and glass walls to the succulent gardens, the home and its midcentury design are almost mesmerizing. If Hearst Castle is yin, this is yang. And there's a cafe on site, so you can have a light lunch on the patio and imagine you're a head of state, a captain of industry, or Frank Sinatra on the brink of his fourth marriage. (Sinatra and Barbara Marx wed in 1976 at Sunnylands.)
In fact, heads of state still meet often at the Sunnylands Retreat. President Obama hosted 10 Southeast Asian heads of state for a single conference in February 2016. But four days a week, the rest of us usually get to share the lair, or at least 9 acres of it.
A visitor center and the gardens are open Thursday through Sunday, no reservations required. Expect crowds if you come during Modernism Week , the valley's annual salute to midcentury design. (In 2017, it's Feb. 16-26.)
As for the Annenbergs' old empire, plenty has changed. They sold TV Guide to Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. for about $3 billion in 1988. Then came the Internet. The magazine has been sold several times since. Between 1980 and 2015, circulation dropped from nearly 20 million to 1.8 million.
Where: 37977 Bob Hope Drive., Rancho Mirage, 117 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much: Beyond the visitor center and 9 acres of gardens, you can book a 90-minute tour of the Sunnylands home (no children under 10 allowed) for $45. (Wheelchairs are fine, with advance notice.) A separate grounds tour costs $20, and there's a guided bird tour November through April for $35.
Info: Sunnylands Center
Warm up in Tamarack Lodge at Mammoth
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Log lodge, lakeside locale, stone fireplace, long history.
What: Tamarack Lodge was built in 1924 and feels that way. It's a lakefront log cabin with a 10-table gourmet restaurant ( The Lakefront ), 11 guest rooms and about three-dozen guest cabins scattered nearby.
One of the oldest continuously operated lodges in Mammoth Lakes, it serves as cross-country skiing headquarters for the area. And after a day of downhill skiing or snowboarding ( Mammoth Mountain is a mile away), the restaurant makes a great change of pace from the louder nightlife in the village, 2 1/2 miles away. Big stone fireplace. Knotty pine paneling. In summer, there's fishing and kayaking on Twin Lakes.
Where: 163 Twin Lakes Road, Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, 318 miles north of downtown L.A.
How much: For a dinner of angus bistro steak, $37. For lodge rooms with private bath, winter rates usually run $139 per night and up, plus a $20 resort fee.
Info: Tamarack Lodge
Take a 10-minute tram ride from Palm Springs' desert heat to a snowy mountaintop
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: Where else are you going to travel from the baking desert floor to a snowy mountaintop in 10 minutes?
What: Plenty of crazy schemes have been hatched in the blast-furnace heat of the Coachella Valley, yet somehow this one came true. Back in 1935, a man named Francis Crocker proposed a tram ride to connect the Coachella Valley desert floor to the upper slopes of Mt. San Jacinto. Twenty-eight years later, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opened.
You start at Valley Station, elevation 2,643 feet, having made sure that there's snow up high. You hop on a gondola (they rotate as they climb) and hop off at the Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 feet). There are a couple of restaurants at the top (Peaks is fancy, Pines is a cafeteria), but what you really want to do is romp in the snow.
Once there's a good amount on the ground, the Mountain Station-adjacent Adventure Center will open, renting snowshoes and cross-country skis.
Where: 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, Riverside County, 116 miles east of downtown L.A.
How much : Adult fare, $25.95; children (ages 3-12), $16.95; Also, parking costs $5 per car.
Inspect the woodwork in a spellbinding Pasadena Craftsman house
|Christopher Reynolds
Why : Pasadena's Gamble House, open for tours Thursdays-Sundays, might be the ultimate California Craftsman house.
What: Check out the leaded glass of the front door (it forms an oak tree), the detailed woodwork at the interior stairs , the dim, becalming feel of its two-story layout.
The Gamble House , designed by brothers Charles and Henry Greene (whose story is also told at the Huntington museum in nearby San Marino), was built in 1908 for members of one of the families behind Procter & Gamble. Nowadays the city of Pasadena owns it and USC manages it. In fact, USC uses architecture students as live-in caretakers.
Where: 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena, Los Angeles County, 10 miles northeast of downtown L.A.
How much : Hourlong guided tours cost $15 per adult.
Info: The Gamble House
Ponder sainthood at St. Junípero's grave at the Carmel mission
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: No man or woman has shaped California more profoundly than Junípero Serra, now St. Junípero.
What: The pioneering padre who founded the first nine of California's 21 missions in the 18th century and won sainthood in 2015 is buried at the Carmel Mission , which is officially known as San Carlos Borromeo de Carmel Mission.
Walk the basilica, museums and courtyard, still home to an active parish. Check out the reconstruction of the cell where Serra is said to have died in 1784. Pay respects at his cenotaph. Pay further respects in the mission's Indian Cemetery.
Where: Carmel Mission, 3080 Rio Road, Carmel, 323 miles northwest of downtown L.A.
How much: Adult admission, $6.50; children (ages 7-17), $2.
Info: Carmel Mission
Count lilies at Pasadena's Norton Simon Museum, inside and out
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: For a small museum, the Norton Simon packs in a lot of great art, including a bunch of Impressionists and the Mexican master Diego Rivera.
What: The Norton Simon Museum 's European and Asian collections usually get most of the attention, especially the Impressionists. But don't overlook Rivera's "The Flower Vendor," an iconic 1941 oil painting of a girl with her arms around a big batch of lilies. (Actor Cary Grant gave it to the museum in 1980.)
Get a good look at the girl and her lilies, then head outside to the sculpture garden, where the lilies are real. In fact, the plantings and reflecting pool have been designed to echo France's Giverny gardens that inspired many of Claude Monet's works.
Where: 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
How much: Adult admission, $12. Children (18 and under) are free.
Info: Norton Simon Museum