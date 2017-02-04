Why: San Francisco's best urban archaeology site also has ocean views and clifftop trails .

What: Lands End is several things at once. There are the ruins of Sutro Baths, which flourished, languished, closed, burned and crumbled, all between the 1890s and the 1990s. (Imagine a 3-acre bathhouse that could hold 10,000 bathers at a time.) Now, the National Park Service has set up a visitor center and Lookout Cafe.

From the baths, hike up the hill to check the view of Ocean Beach from the Cliff House. If the sun is bright, have a look through the Giant Camera . Then, if your wallet is fat or you're getting engaged, dine at the Cliff House. If not, grab chowder at Louis' , a neighborhood stalwart since 1937.

If you still have energy, hike northeast from Lands End on the Coastal Trail, which eventually will yield views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Oh, and see that hotel at Point Lobos and 48th avenues? That's the Seal Rock Inn . It's not fancy, but it's cheaper than the downtown tourist lodgings, and it's where Hunter S. Thompson finished his book "Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail."

Where: Lands End Lookout Visitor Center, 680 Point Lobos Ave., San Francisco city and county, 387 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info : Lands End