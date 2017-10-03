Gape at the light show on San Francisco's Bay Bridge, which now outshines the Golden Gate after dark

Why: After eight decades as the unsung older sibling to the Golden Gate, San Francisco's Bay Bridge stands every night in a spotlight of its own. Some 25,000 of them, in fact. Admire it after dark, from land or sea.

What: The Bay Bridge, opened in 1936 and largely renewed after years of still-ongoing seismic retrofitting and replacements, now offers LED light displays nightly. Artist Leo Villareal, who conceived the twinkling spectacle, calls it The Bay Lights. The work was first displayed from 2013 to 2015, then returned as a permanent feature in January 2016. About 25,000 programmed white lights are involved — but you can't see them from the bridge itself.

Instead, you can see them from across the water — perhaps the Ferry Building, or almost anywhere along the Embarcadero (including the long boardwalk of Pier 7). Or you could admire them from aboard a ferry.

You can ride from the Ferry Building to Oakland's Jack London Square (via Alameda) in 30 to 35 minutes

As you watch the lights dance on the vertical cables toward the west end of the bridge, remember that the Bay Bridge is really more a sequence of bridges, connecting San Francisco to Oakland by way of Yerba Buena Island, with about a quarter-million cars crossing daily. Better yet, remember that the beloved 19th century San Francisco eccentric Emperor Norton called for just such a bridge back in 1872. Some people want to name the span for him. (Its formal name now is the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.)

Where: The Bay Bridge, which runs about 4.5 miles between San Francisco and Oakland, is 412 miles northeast of downtown L.A.

How much: It's free to look at the bridge, of course. To look from an Oakland-San Francisco ferry is a $6.80 fare per adult each way.

Info: San Francisco Travel