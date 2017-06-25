Study the colors and conflict that made San Diego's Chicano Park

Why: Even with no social context, this would be a striking set of murals, improbably arrayed beneath the Coronado Bridge. But the context makes it doubly special.

What: When state and local officials expanded Interstate 5 through San Diego and built the Coronado Bridge in the 1960s, they split the longstanding blue-collar neighborhood of Barrio Logan. Then in 1970, when the California Highway Patrol started building an office where a park was expected, the largely Mexican-American neighborhood rose up, occupied the site, staged demonstrations -- and eventually a park was built. Soon after came the first murals, converting the shady park's forest of concrete bridge pillars into a gallery of broad canvases.

Now there are 49 murals, some celebrating Mexican icons like Pancho Villa and Frida Kahlo, some celebrating the park's own history. On a Saturday morning, the 7.4-acre park is busy with kids on bikes, adults practicing ballroom dancing, skateboarders, tai chi lessons, old guys in cowboy hats, and the elevated hum of bridge traffic far above. Within two blocks, you can get flautas at Las 4 Milpas (frequently long lines) or tacos at Salud! (Both eateries are on Logan Avenue, which also has several galleries, studios and bars.) You won't find any fancy ocean views. But the evidence of the neighborhood's resilience is abundant. In early 2017, federal officials added the park to the National Register of Historic Places, crediting artists Salvador Torres, Mario Torero, Victor Ochoa and others.



Where: 1949 Logan Avenue, San Diego, Cs in downtown San Diego, less than 2 miles southeast of Petco Park, 130 miles southeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Free. Tacos at Salud!: $2.50-$4.

Info: Chicano Park, Barrio Logan