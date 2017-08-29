Debate what’s great at Julia Child’s favorite restaurant in Santa Barbara

Prepare to stand in line at what’s called a taco stand but looks more like the Jetsons’ patio, thanks to its turquoise exterior/breezy interior midcentury modern style.

You have to judge for yourself.

What: Revered chef Julia Child was wrong, wrong and triple-dog wrong about Santa Barbara’s La Super-Rica Taqueria . Or else Julia Child was right, right and triple-dog right about La Super-Rica Taqueria.

Why: Because debating the topic of greatness is almost as fun as discovering something that is truly great.

The décor is not important. What is important: What you order will tell you whether she was right or she was crazy. Order the tacos and you may think it’s the latter.

But order the vegetable tamal and you may, as I did, line up on the “not crazy” side as you savor the corn, zucchini, potato, cheese and more topped with a cream sauce.

Yours is the only opinion that counts. That’s what makes it fun — plus spending too much time in line in the sun and watching who cruises by on Milpas Street.

That and remembering the food icon whose signature “Bon appétit!” inspired a generation to eschew the American hot dish and try something new.

Where: 622 N. Milpas St., Santa Barbara, about 95 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, in Santa Barbara County.

How much: From $1.55. No credit or debit cards. Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Info: La Super-Rica Taqueria