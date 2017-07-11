Dip into the grandest swimming pool in Death Valley

What: From the 1920s until recently, this place was known as the Inn at Furnace Creek and its pool (fed by underwater springs) was the most glamorous body of water for miles around. It was the fanciest lodging in Death Valley National Park , but it would close down in summer because the valley gets so beastly hot. In June, however, management announced a $50-million facelift and name change : The Furnace Creek Resort area (which includes the 66-room inn and a more casual 224-room "ranch") is getting a big upgrade and a new set of names.

Why: Because it's wet and it's not a mirage. In the middle of Death Valley, that's enough.

Beginning this summer, the area will collectively be called the Oasis at Death Valley. The inn with this fancy pool (formerly the Inn at Furnace Creek) is now The Inn at Death Valley. It's closed for the summer and will reopen Nov. 2 as a year-round lodging. The more affordable Furnace Creek Ranch (which also has a pool) is now the Ranch at Death Valley. It remains open through the summer, though parts will close as renovations go on.

This doesn't necessarily mean you should go now. It means you should know now. Go when you will be comfortable -- and when the hoteliers can promise you won't be bothered by renovation work.

Where: The Oasis at Death Valley (a.k.a Furnace Creek Resort) is 289 miles northeast of downtown L.A.

How much: Checking the first weekend in April 2018, I found prices (before taxes and resort fees) starting at $409 to $528 a night at the inn and $239 to $259 at the ranch.

