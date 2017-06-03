Drive that steep, curvy, busy, big-rig-filled mountain route that holds California together -- the Grapevine

Why: Sometimes it's beautiful, especially when it's spring and the Tehachapi mountain slopes are green and the wildflowers are going off. But even when it's boiling hot and the grass is brown, this portion of Interstate 5 is vital. It holds the state together, joining star-crazy, left-leaning Southern California and farm-rich, right-leaning San Joaquin Valley.

What: Without Interstate 5 to bind them, SoCal (especially L.A. county) and the Central Valley (especially Kern County) might not even be speaking to each other. But this mountain passage is a necessary part of just about any north-south road trip in which speed is crucial. (If you can afford to dawdle, you're probably over on U.S. Route 101, if not the Pacific Coast Highway.)

It tops out at Tejon Pass, about 4,100 feet above sea level. When it snows up there, Caltrans sometimes shuts down the freeway. But even without snow, the driving is demanding.Of an estimated 70,000 vehicles roaring through on a typical car, Caltrans says about one in four is a commercial trucks. The mountain passage followed other routes before Caltrans built this alignments (and widened the route to as many as eight lanes) in 1970.

Where: Most drivers say "The Grapevine" when they mean the entire 40-mile stretch between L.A. County's Santa Clarita Valley and the small community of Grapevine (at the bottom of the slope in Kern County). But CalTrans defines it more narrowly, as the climb between Grapevine Canyon (just south of the community of Grapevine) and the Tejon Pass. It's 69 miles to Tejon Pass from downtown L.A.

How much: Free. Unless your radiator blows.

Info: Current conditions, "Through the Gravevine," an exhibit by the Center for Land Use Interpretation