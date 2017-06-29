Drive the Avenue of the Giants and disappear into redwood forest

Why: This stretch of Humboldt County highway is a journey to the heart of redwood country, the largest remaining expanse of old-growth redwoods in the world.

What: The Avenue of the Giants, which follows alongside the Eel River and U.S. 101 for 31 or 32 miles, depending on who's counting. It takes you past legions of majestic trees and a great collection of roadside redwood kitsch, including restaurants, lodgings and souvenir shops with treehouses, drive-on logs, chainsaw art and so on. If you're heading south to north, the avenue will take you through the 53,000-acre Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Be sure to park and stroll a 1.3-mile trail (it's flat) through Founders Grove to appraise the magnificent corpse of the Dyerville Giant, once thought to be the world's tallest tree. In March 1991, the roughly 370-foot-tall tree crashed to the ground after a storm, making a boom that was heard for miles.

The park's Rockefeller Forest has more trails and there are swimming holes along the river.

Where: The Avenue of the Giants' southern entrance is 6 miles north of Garberville, 585 northwest of downtown L.A. The Founders Grove of Humboldt Redwoods State Park is at Dyerville Loop Road and Avenue of the Giants, 4 miles south of Red Crest, 18 miles beyond the avenue's southern entrance.

How much: Free.

Info: Avenue of the Giants travel guide, Humboldt Redwoods State Park