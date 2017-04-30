Why: Lombard, because it's too famous to ignore. Filbert Street, because it's just two blocks away and it rises at a 31.5-degree angle. That makes it (along with 22nd Street between Church and Vicksburg) the steepest hill in the city.

What: If you're in shape for it, start by huffing and puffing your way from Leavenworth Street up Filbert (whose auto traffic is one way, downhill). Admire the 100-year-old Monterey cypress near the top on the left, and all the efforts of architects and landscapers to cope with so much verticality. At the end of the block, turn right on Hyde, continue a block, then turn right again atop Lombard. No doubt you'll have selfie-shooting company.

Before you amble down Lombard's twists and turns at your own pace, savor the view of Coit Tower to the east. This is the moment to mention that Lombard's eight switchback turns were created in the 1920s. Or that it didn't become a tourist attraction until the late 1950s. Or that tour buses are have been banned since 1980.

From the bottom of the hill, it's an easy walk into North Beach.

Where: Filbert and Leavenworth streets, San Francisco, 389 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info: San Francisco City Guides background on Lombard Street