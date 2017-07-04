TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Resist change (and savor burgers) at Apple Pan in L.A.

Christopher Reynolds
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Why: It's a family business that goes back 71 years. In an era of food fads that wax and wane, in a territory crowded full of chain operations, the Apple Pan is a sort of North Star, unchanging and unreplicated. A North Star with hickory sauce.

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
What: The Apple Pan has been peddling burgers on Pico Boulevard since 1947 -- before the Westside Pavilion (which now looms across the street) was ever contemplated, inspiring L.A. Times Food section features in 2007 and 2017.  Twenty-six seats around a U-shaped counter. No reservations, no alcohol, no air conditioning, no credit cards. Order the Hickoryburger and apple pie. 

Where: 10801 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 13 miles west of downtown L.A.

How much: Hickoryburger, $7.10. Apple pie, $6.

Info: No web site, but Yelp has hours, comments and a menu link.

