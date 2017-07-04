The California Bucket List is your daily guide to essential California adventures, from easy to edgy. Check in every day for a new must-do adventure, each tried and tested by one of the Travel section's staffers and contributors.
Tell us what's on your California bucket list. Email travel@latimes.com and put California Bucket List in the subject line.
Resist change (and savor burgers) at Apple Pan in L.A.
|Christopher Reynolds
Why: It's a family business that goes back 71 years. In an era of food fads that wax and wane, in a territory crowded full of chain operations, the Apple Pan is a sort of North Star, unchanging and unreplicated. A North Star with hickory sauce.
What: The Apple Pan has been peddling burgers on Pico Boulevard since 1947 -- before the Westside Pavilion (which now looms across the street) was ever contemplated, inspiring L.A. Times Food section features in 2007 and 2017. Twenty-six seats around a U-shaped counter. No reservations, no alcohol, no air conditioning, no credit cards. Order the Hickoryburger and apple pie.
Where: 10801 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 13 miles west of downtown L.A.
How much: Hickoryburger, $7.10. Apple pie, $6.
Info: No web site, but Yelp has hours, comments and a menu link.