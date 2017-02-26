Get tricked at the Magic Castle in Hollywood

Why: The Magic Castle is the worst kept secret in Hollywood-- a private club in a tricked-out house that's devoted to magic. And if you really want to get in, it's not that hard.

What: The castle, clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts, was built as a private home in 1908. But the time it opened as a magic haven in 1963, it had undergone a thorough transformation to make it fit for tricks and performances. Since then, it has survived waxing and waning popularity, not to mention a fire in 2011. (The flames flares on the night of Halloween.) Roam room to room and you encounter all manner of deceptions and marvels. Card tricks. Seances. Sleight of hand. Secret passages. And a fancy dinner.

In theory you must be invited or accompanied by a member of the Academy of Magical Arts. In practice, there are at least two pretty easy ways in. it's not so hard (though the admission charge and dinner and drinks usually add up to a pricey night). If you spend a night at the adjacent Magic Castle Hotel & Suites , you're entitled to go to the club. Or you can email one of the magicians soon to appear and ask for an invite. (More ideas here .)

By the way, they like you to dress fancy (and leave children home, unless you're headed to a weekend brunch). Coat and tie are required for men.

Where: 7001 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, 8 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Admission is $20-$30 per adult. Dinner main dishes $38-$47. Drinks. Hotel night.

Info: Magic Castle