Go deep (and free) on a San Francisco City Guides walking tour

Why: Walking is good. History is good. Free is (pardon the grammar) good. Taken together on the rising and falling streets of San Francisco, they're a tourism hat trick.

What: San Francisco City Guides is a nonprofit group whose volunteers lead walking tours all over town. The regularly scheduled tours are free (although donations are welcome), and there are several every day. On some Saturdays, there are as many as 20 different walking tours offered, covering tea gardens, epic stairways, murals, mansions and old military posts. In Union Square and the Financial District alone, the group offers 21 different itineraries.

I did a custom walk on Montgomery Street with volunteer Joyce Kurtz and came away with a whole new way of seeing the Financial District. Now I understand that Montgomery Street was the waterfront in the old days. And that Mark Twain once worked in the building that was razed before the Transamerica Pyramid went up. (That's why the alley next door is named for him.)

Where: Union Square and the Financial District, the S.F. neighborhoods where City Guides offer the largest number of tours, are 380 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Free.

Info: San Francisco City Guides

