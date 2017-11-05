Gobble pie while autumn colors the San Diego County mountain town of Julian

Why: Because who says pie isn’t a meal? Apparently many of us can eat pie all day long, especially when visiting the apple-centric and scenic hamlet of Julian.

What: This might be a small spot in the mountains of San Diego County, but there’s a lot going on. You could explore mining history (gold was found here in the 1870s and Eagle Mining Co. offers tours); take an apple or pear orchard tour; hike and picnic amid the pines and manzanitas; or shop collectibles and crafts as you stroll past historic homes and old-time stores. But for some of us, Julian is fundamentally a chance for a dessert tour.

In the early 1900s, growers found Julian a fine place for apple trees. Today, it’s all about the products made with apples – especially the pie.

Walking the compact downtown, it’s hard to pass up delectable scents wafting from the bakeries. Among our favorites: the apple mountain berry crumb with cinnamon ice cream at Julian Pie Co. and the sugared pie crust cookie (which reminded my spouse of the ones his mother made) at Apple Alley, a homespun bakery and cafe.

Where: About 4,200 feet up in back-country San Diego County, 138 miles southeast of downtown L.A. The town is reachable from north and south by State Route 79 or from the vast Anza-Borrego Desert (to the east) on State Route 78.

How much: How hungry are you? Whole pies (fresh or frozen) range from about $15 to $25.

Info: Julian Chamber of Commerce