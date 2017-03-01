Grab a slice of Americana, and pizza, at Balboa Fun Zone in Newport Beach

The Ferris wheel rides last forever, and the views of the SoCal coast aren't so bad either.

Why: Because it’s a bit of a time machine, a low-key throwback to the sorts of simple amusement parks that used to dot the California coast in the pre-Disney days. The Fun Zone has been a part of SoCal summers for 75 years and has stayed charming and affordable through the decades.

What: The Fun Zone is a great place to spend a half day, or use as a launch point for Catalina trips , whale watching or harbor cruises. A ride on the vintage Ferris wheel goes forever, it seems, and offers stunning views of the island and peninsula. There are other more contemporary rides that will appeal to teens and young adults, and a simple merry-go-round for youngsters.

Arcades, shops and county fair food are seemingly everywhere, including New York-style pizza and some pretty respectable gyros, at New York Pizza, on the corner of East Bay Avenue and Palm Street.

Don’t skip the traditional Balboa Bar, the area’s dessert of choice for decades, available at snack stands throughout. Looking for a sit-down meal and a cup of chowder you might not forget? Try Newport Landing, a few steps from the ferry .

At sunset, ride across the harbor on the ferry, which has been making island runs since 1919. The ferry is $1 for adults, 50 cents for those under 12.

Where: Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, Orange County, 45 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

How much: Admission is free. Rides are $4, with discount cards available for 10 or 20 rides.

