What: Twenty-two miles off the coast, Catalina is a small island that has been drawing families and weekend party crowds for generations. It offers boat rides , submarine tours , snorkeling , miniature golf , cycling and a beach club that feels too exclusive to be open to the public. Sounds touristy, right? Well, a little. But Catalina retains a rustic, under-developed charm.

Why: No cars? No rush hour? No problem. Just an hour’s ferry ride from Los Angeles, Catalina Island seems untouched by time, or the frantic pace of the gigantic city nearby. One of SoCal’s great day trips, it offers a fetching sea village, with plenty of splashy ways to have fun, or opportunities to just kick back and soak in the Mediterranean vibe.

Most visitors land in Avalon, a town of 4,000, where shops and restaurants face the harbor. Rental golf carts and bikes are the preferred modes of transportation. A short stroll toward the landmark round casino reveals Descanso Beach Club, where you can throw a towel on the lawn or rent a lounge chair for the day. Just beyond that is Catalina Zipline Eco Tour, a thrilling series of lines that take you up up to 300 feet high, over eucalyptus trees. (To ride alone, participants must be at least 10 yard old and weigh 80 to 245 pounds. Children ages 5 to 9 may ride in tandem with an adult.)

Getting to Catalina is part of the adventure, with whale and dolphin sightings possible en route. Bear in mind that Catalina Express gives away birthday rides every year, but you must travel on your birth date and bring a second person who buys a full-fare adult ticket (even if that person otherwise qualifies for a discount).

Where: Catalina Island, off the coast of Southern California, in Los Angeles County.

How much: Round-trip ferry rides about $75.

Info: Catalina Island Co.