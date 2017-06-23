Hang loose and savor drama in Topanga Canyon

Why: Country scenery and hippie echoes dominate Topanga Canyon, which feels far away from the city but really isn't.

What: Topanga is a haven of bucolic scenery and rustic, tucked-away homes near a handful of restaurants and attractions, all strung together along a single main road, Topanga Canyon Boulevard, which follows a winding creek. Neil Young lived here for a while, and Jim Morrison is said to have written "Roadhouse Blues" about the long-gone Topanga Corral. You can hike Topanga State Park (36 miles of trails and ocean views), take in the green panorama from the Top of Topanga Overlook (parking limited) or catch an open-air show at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum, whose 2017 summer season includes "The Merchant of Venice," "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and three more contemporary works. (This company has a long, strong track record, and the Geer family story is a piece of compelling, thorny Hollywood history.)

You could book a special-occasion meal at the Inn of the Seventh Ray (dinner main dishes $22-$44), which has been serving mostly organic meals since the 1970s. Also, bear in mind that the Pacific end of the canyon is within a mile of the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades.

Where: Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum is at 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., midway between U.S. Route 101 and the Pacific, 28 miles northwest of downtown L.A.

How much: Hiking in the park is free. Most Theatricum Botanicum tickets are $25-$38.50.

Info: Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga State Park